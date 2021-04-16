Shay Mitchell thinks about her second child | Entertainment





Shay Mitchell plans to have a second child. The Pretty Little Liars alum spent 33 grueling hours at work while delivering her now 18-month-old daughter Atlas, but said the intense weather hadn’t completely dissuaded her from trying a second child with her partner Matte Babel. When asked if going back to work scares him, Shay replied: It’s true and no. What I’ll say to myself, when I’m in my arms and – I know, it gets so soft – but I was just like, I would do it again, and I said it right after. While labor was a daunting process for Shay, the 34-year-old actress also admitted that pregnancy-related issues were harder to deal with. She added: I think for myself, [it was] plus swollen hands and needles – I’m not doing well with the pregnancy itself. I had always heard that your feet were swollen, but for me it was my hands. You realize how crucial your hands are and the discomfort you feel when it involves them isn’t much fun. Shay chose not to have an epidural until the shed had gone through almost 24 hours of labor, but insisted that she had completely forgotten about her pain once her daughter arrived. Speaking to moms like us, she said: Yeah, that was a long time, but having it and going through it, I was like, I don’t care. I would do it again. Meanwhile, Shay recently said she wanted to be the “best version” of herself for her daughter. She said: “2020 has been the year of looking for something to make us feel good. Not even good to feel good. I feel ” normal. ” It has been good for a while. They are called unprecedented times for a reason. But I also learned about personal physical and mental care, and I made a pact with myself that 2021 would be different. “I wanted to focus on myself again, because I’m the best version of myself for Atlas – and for everyone – when I take care of myself first.

