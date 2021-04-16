Viola Davis on the Black Background of Ma Rainey The Oscars and Running in Hollywood

As accomplished as Oscar winner Viola Davis is in the industry, she always feels the comparisons and unfair judgments for the roles she chooses. “It’s so hard to make movies that don’t fit a certain box the way they see us,” Davis told Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast. “Inclusiveness can’t be a hashtag. You have to write roles for people of color that are culturally specific – it’s just as thoughtful as the roles of our white counterparts, to get to the point of excellence, so that we can be considered for awards. But a lot of time with inclusiveness is a second thought. We are the leftovers.

Davis broke a record this year when she was nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Academy Awards, becoming the most nominated black woman in Oscar history (with four total nominations). She’s also just one of two black women to win an Oscar and then return for another nomination – along with her former co-star Octavia Spencer (“The Help”). But it is not something to celebrate in his eyes. “The only reason I break records is that no one was recognized,” she says. “This ‘honor’ is a kind of limited honor. The problem is with the film business itself, not the awards. You cannot nominate anyone for awards if there are no films in progress. “

In this week’s episode, Davis talks about his experience working on Netflix’s “My Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on the August Wilson play and directed by George C. Wolfe. She also talks about her frustration with a predominantly white industry, from studio-lit projects to critics and journalists covering films made. Also in this episode, writer and director Ramin Bahrani discusses his Oscar nomination for the screenplay adapted from “The White Tiger” and is told to “return to his country” by a stranger as he hangs out with Ava DuVernay .

During the panel discussion, the awards jury discuss the winners of the BAFTA Awards, where "Nomadland" once again triumphed, and what that means for the Oscar race with the voting taking place from April 15th.

Davis won an Academy Award for Supporting Actress for “Fences” (2016), a Tony Award for Actress in a Play for the same role on Broadway and an Emmy in 2015 for ABC “How to Get Away with Murder. Making her the first black woman to win the category. She is revered and respected in Hollywood but is frustrated by the false narratives and perceptions of the actors and the company. “Most people don’t want to be actors, they want to be famous actors,” she says. “It goes with all the other misconceptions that the reason you get into a movie is that you want to be considered for the awards. I did plays in church basements where I made $ 250 a week and had to take a train and a bus, only four hours to get to the theater. IT IS to be an actor.

The obstacles for POC in Hollywood have been well documented and the actress sees a trend for progress. “What hampered the exploration of our pathology. I think people are too concerned that white audiences understand us and have a place in our stories. The reason our pathology, the study of what makes us tick, is not at the center of the story is that there is no way for white audiences. They don’t understand it.

She sees “racially biased micro-aggression” in all facets of the industry and receives criticism from the public and journalists who differ from other award contenders like Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) and Carey Mulligan (“Young promising woman”).

“I always say that I do my best with what I received. If you get a half-baked, half-explored role with no understanding of the psychology, pathology, blackness of that person, and you even put it in the hands of someone who is excellent, who wears it. beyond the finish line you’re not going to see, ”she said. “It’s because you have white critics who don’t understand you, a white audience many of whom don’t even have black or brown friends, or any kind of friends – so they don’t understand you unless it’s not taken from a history book. Adding that many websites and publications “point to a complete lack of understanding of inclusiveness, diversity and race. There is a narrative and a conversation to be had, but there is not a lot of people capable of having it.

For our “Random Circuit” questioning portion, Davis reveals his favorite comedy and horror movies while having a childhood crush on Sylvester Stallone (“Rocky”).

When it comes to writer and director Ramin Bahrani, he’s incredibly humbled and excited about his Oscar recognition: “You feel a kind of gratification that your colleagues, peers and the people you have long admired and admired have. recognized your work. ”Proud of his Iranian descent, he is also aware of the rise in hatred of AAPI in recent years, especially since it has recently gained media attention.

He goes on to talk about his inspiration for the adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s beloved novel, together with executive producer and star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, adding that “we are preparing another collaboration”.

