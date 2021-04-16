Carey Mulligan joins the cast of Spaceman

Bang showbiz

April 16, 2021

Carey Mulligan set to star in Netflix movie ‘Spaceman’ with Adam Sandler

Carey Mulligan will star in “Spaceman”.

The 35-year-old actress joined Adam Sandler in the Netflix adaptation of Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel of the same name.

The film, which was previously known as the “ Spaceman of Bohemia, ” centers around an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust. He discovers his life on Earth is crumbling and turns to the only voice that can help him try to put it back together, which happens to belong to an early days creature hiding in the shadow of his ship. .

Carey will play the wife of the astronaut protagonist Adam.

“Chernobyl” director Johan Renck was hired to direct the film from a script adapted by Colby Day.

The film is produced by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets for Free Association.

Renck previously spoke of his pride in working with Adam on the feature film.

He said: “As we prepare for our trip to Chopra, I couldn’t be happier to have found the perfect match in Adam.

“And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am deeply excited to embark on our impossible journey.”

Carey also directs the cast of Emerald Fennell’s acclaimed thriller ‘Promising Young Woman,’ and says she was extremely lucky to land the role of Cassie Thomas, a woman seeking revenge for the rape of her best friend. .

The ‘The Dig’ actress said, “I just felt very lucky to be working on this as an actor. It’s the kind of story I wish I could have released when I was 18. . “

Mulligan adds that she feels a sense of sadness that much of the film reflects “sadly mundane” issues in society.

She said, “What was sort of so immediately obvious to me from reading the script was how sadly mundane it was.

“Sure, it’s important to have a broader understanding, but really, it sounds like a tragically familiar story. There are countless examples of things like this happening to people you know, people you know. love you, and every woman has a connection with someone. who has been through something close. “