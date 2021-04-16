Lawrence Busker Festival makes a comeback | Culture & Leisure





LAWRENCE, Kansas After scheduling and canceling two weekends last year, the Lawrence Busker Festival, presented by the Free State Brewery, is set to return from September 24-26. People will once again find the streets of downtown Lawrence, Kansas filled with artists of all art forms, food vendors and Free State beer. As usual, participation will be free, but people should tip to let their favorite artists know that they liked their shows. This year marks the 14th year of the festival in Lawrence. The festival will present more than 20 different acts on five different stages over the three days. Along with the usual magicians, musicians, jugglers and mimes, spectators will see a unicycle cowboy, break dancers, a Hawaiian hula hoop performer, a pogo stick acrobat and a comedic waiter perform for the crowd. After a year of closings and openings, closings and openings, I think people are going to be ready to come together and celebrate, said Richard Renner, the event director. We want to be part of this party. To help create that party atmosphere, new acts are coming to the Busker Festival this year. Lee Zimmerman, The Puppet Guy, will be in Lawrence for the first time in his 30-year career as a street puppeteer. Its stage is small but plays big with recreations of Jimi Hendrix, David Byrne and other rock gods making their signature songs. His portrayal of his musical heroes has taken him all over the world, earning him numerous television and film appearances, and several personal performances for Hugh Hefner, Frank Zappa and Jerry Seinfeld. Leapin Louie and his western comedy cowboy show will ride in Lawrence, not on a stage cart but on a unicycle. This Portland native is bringing his lasso and rope tricks, juggling and jokes to the Busker Festival for the first time. His show, his character and his spirit are reminiscent of Will Rogers. Like Will, Louie also brings a lot of heart to his shows. When not performing at festivals, he runs the Clowns Without Borders program which has sent hundreds of artists to disasters and refugee camps around the world. The idea of ​​a waiter working on the street seems pretty unlikely until people see John Park doing it. Somehow balancing water glasses, spinning plates, and shooting marshmallows in people’s mouths makes sense during his street show. The American Breakdancers will return to the Festival after their last appearance at Lawrence in 2015. With breakdancing at the Olympics for the first time, they will show off the classic athletic style of dancing that began on the streets of Brooklyn. Head turns, palm rests and flips performed to hip hop beats are performed as they were originally designed. American Breakdancers include original member Julio Klown Santiago, who performed as a member of Cirque Du Soleil and does the pop and lock style. In addition to athleticism, guests can expect audience participation and slapstick comedy to make it a full show. Returning to the Busker Festival will be the popular Mama Lou Strongwoman. She holds several Guinness World Records, including tearing up phone books and crushing apples in her biceps. Linsey Lindberg grew up in Kansas City and now plays the role of Mama Lou all over the world. She currently lives in San Antonio and promotes variety artists at events in Texas. She will bring back her classic strong woman act, based entirely on strength and skill, with no tricks or gimmicks. More information is available at Lawrencebuskerfest.com; by calling 913-634-1711; or by writing to [email protected]

