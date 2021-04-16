Did Bollywood give its due to Lara Dutta?

In an industry of hyper-hypocrisy, she stays honest.

No fake smiles, no sucking on directors and heroes.

No compromise.

On Lara Dutta’s birthday, Subhash K Jha greets an actress who has never compromised on her values.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Dutta Bhupathi / Instagram

She once told me that her name was Lara after the heroine of her mother’s favorite movie, Dr Zhivago.

I don’t know Lara Dutta well. But I have always felt very positive vibes from him.

Our conversations have always been impersonal and she never called herself a friend, sister or daughter … relationship slogans that mean absolutely nothing in the entertainment industry.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Dutta Bhupathi / Instagram

I only met her once and it didn’t go well.

I had gone to meet a friend who was a director on the set of a movie.

Lara was one of the main ladies of the multistarrer.

The manager told me she was in his van. “Would I like to meet her?” I of course happily agreed since Lara and I had been talking for some time.

The manager knocked on the van and we entered.

Lara hurriedly got up from her recliner chair where she was napping in a ghagra-choli together for a hideous boring dance number.

Presentations have been made. False smiles exchanged. And I fled.

I later texted her saying, “It didn’t go very well, did it?”

She has accepted.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Dutta Bhupathi / Instagram

This is the quality I love about Lara.

Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta started together at my friend Suneel Darshan’s Andaaz.

In between, I thought Lara was going to be the big star.

She had the best role in Andaaz and she continued to give good performances in films like Dilli Chalo, Billu and David. But her career never took off as it should have.

Photograph: Tyrone Siu / Reuters

Lara was considered Priyanka’s competition at the start, like Sridevi and Jaya Prada, Hema Malini and Leena Chandvarkar. Unfortunately, Lara had to be the Jaya Prada in the race with Priyanka.

She had talked about the comparisons once in an interview with me.

“We competed at the same level for the Miss India pageant when I was previously a model. We trained and won together and even won international crowns in the same year. I couldn’t have hoped for a better co- star.<"/p>

“The creators of Andaaz I wanted to take advantage of Miss Universe and Miss World, it’s me and Priyanka Chopra, being thrown together. We both came from an “outside” field like modeling and were comfortable with our bodies. “

“We knew what we were doing and what we were wearing. No compromises were made on us. I can only speak for myself and say I was very comfortable with whatever I was wearing. Andaaz. I wore what today’s students wear, ”she told me then.

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Dutta Bhupathi / Instagram

Did Lara see Priyanka as a competition?

His response was frank but cautious.

“We are very different actresses. She has different aspirations.

“I want to build a base for myself as an actress so that, tomorrow, a filmmaker will have the confidence to take on a role like that of Nargis in Mother India.

“I don’t want to burn out. I don’t want to be seen in every other movie. I don’t want the audience to say, ‘Oh no, she’s in that one too.’

Photograph: Courtesy of Lara Dutta Bhupathi / Instagram

Surely there had to be a competitive advantage?

“There were! But it helped us both perform better. And I’d much rather compete with Priyanka, whose career grew along with mine.

“Plus, she’s very talented. We advised each other like two veteran actresses whenever the other messed up.”

Lara’s interest in comedy started early.

“I have been involved in theater since I was 13 years old. I never seriously thought that I would get into the cinema when I had every intention of continuing with the theater.

“To be brutally honest, when you win a title like Miss Universe, your whole life turns upside down for a year.

“Coming from Bangalore, I suddenly saw a vast world of opportunity opening up before me, cinema being one of them.

“Again, to be honest, I had no idea what the Indian film industry was like. What I heard made me skeptical. But it was also a chance to move forward in the film. life.”

Photograph: Vijay Mathu / Reuters

Entering Bollywood was not easy for Lara.

“It took me a year and a half to sign a film after giving up my title.

“As Miss Universe, I made a huge effort to keep at least some areas of my life to myself.

“The movie industry forces you to let go of all inhibitions, to tear down all the walls built around you. It took me a while to get used to the constant glare. You know what? Now I love it. every item When I walked in, I hadn’t really done my homework.

“I had only heard of Subhash Ghai and Yash Chopra … that’s all. I went there purely on instinct when I signed my first film, Andaaz.

“I found myself as an actor. And I love the process.

“I am new here. There were a lot of things at the start that didn’t make sense. Some things upset me.

“I can’t change the industry, so I learned to adapt. As I got involved in all the filmmaking business, things started to fall into place. Now I’m spending a good time, ”she told me.

Photograph: Manav Manglani / Reuters

Someone should write a role for Lara about an urban woman over 30 who finds herself in the corporate jungle and runs an organization full of men. She would nail that one.

She would have been a much better choice for the desi version of Trainee as Deepika Padukone.

Feature Film Presentation: Rajesh Alva /Rediff.com