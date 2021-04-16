Ram Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor dies, actor shares special tribute to Amul, mourns the loss of his father





The father of popular film and television actor Ram Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, a renowned businessman, died on April 12 at the age of 74. He was fighting cancer. Speaking to Instagram, Ram wrote an emotional note and alongside a special tribute from Amul, the actor wrote: “Really speechless at the tribute Amul paid to my father. You were a real one. legendary dad. I miss you so much. Rest. in peace. “ In the tribute, famous girl Amul is seen dressed up sitting next to Anil Kapoor in his office as the two discuss something and take notes. The words in the picture read: “You will always be part of our family” and “Anil (Billy) Kapoor 1947-2021”. According to reports, affectionately referred to as “Billy,” Kapoor had a long-standing association with Amul, since the brand was his client from the year 1998. Conversely, Anil Kapoor was the agency’s former CEO. advertising, FCB ULKA. It was Anil who gave Amul the slogan “Taste of India”. While sharing the tribute, Amul captioned it, “#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of the deans of the Indian advertising industry …” Ram Kapoor’s wife Gautami also paid tribute to her stepfather and shared a post on Instagram to mourn his loss. She wrote, “Dad… you live in our hearts forever…. RIP… to the strongest, toughest man I’ve ever known… I love you. Recalling the association between Anil Kapoor and Amul, the general manager of the Gujarat Milk Marketing Cooperative Federation, RS Sodhi, told The Hindu: “There was a distinct difference between Kapoor and any other responsible for the milk. Advertising. At the time, the agencies were run by people from creative fields. But, Kapoor was the man who went from marketing and sales to advertising. “







