Entertainment
BeachLife defines the return of fall; Hollywood Bowl will return this summer – Daily Breeze
As I mentioned last week, we were awaiting news from BeachLife. Festival organizers have announced that he will return to Redondo Beach in September.
Plus, the Hollywood Bowl is back even earlier. The shows will start there in a few weeks.
And since Rage Against the Machine has dropped its rescheduled 2022 dates and Southern California is suspected to be absent, Tom and I also recorded a special edition of the Can’t Feel the Heat podcast to talk about Coachella 2022 dates.
Speaking of Coachella, every day that Facebook Memories pops up in April, there are all of these images from the festival. It’s super weird to be home for the second straight April. (If you want to take a trip down memory lane, here is some of our best Coachella photos of 2019and photos of works of art over the years.)
On a more personal note, three years ago this week, the Festival Pass was born. I thought I was writing Coachella and Stagecoach recaps already, and people seemed to love reading about music festivals, so why not see that they wanted these stories delivered to their inbox?
Over 150 issues and a pandemic later, I just want to say thank you to the thousands of you who give me space in your inbox every week. And to those of you who have written over the years to ask a question, share a funny story, or just say hello, you have no idea how much these notes brighten up my day. Festival Pass readers are the best.
And since we are getting ready to reopen everything, I really appreciate everyone who forwarded the newsletter to all the other live music fans in your life. As I said before, Festival Pass readers are the best!
Back to the beach
The BeachLife Festival caused a stir with its debut in 2019 and it was on course for an even bigger 2020, but then the pandemic happened. Now he’s coming back to Redondo Beach. We don’t know who is playing. We don’t know what the COVID-19 restrictions are. But we know when BeachLife happens.
An emblematic place returns
After falling into obscurity last year due to the pandemic, the Hollywood Bowl is returning, starting with four free shows to celebrate frontline workers. Here’s what we know about the Hollywood Bowl Limited-Capacity Shortcut 2021 Season.
Again in rage
This week, on the unofficial Coachella Cant Feel the Heat podcast, we’re talking about likely dates for Coachella 2022, based on some rescheduled tours from Rage Against the Machine and The Imprress. Check it out onApple podcastsandSpotify.
Good to be bad
The good news: Bad Bunny has announced three dates in Southern California for their upcoming tour. The bad news: It won’t happen until 2022. Get the details and find out how to get tickets. (Update: Another show from Los Angeles has been added.)
Bad times are good
The Offspring will release “Let the Bad Times Roll,” their first new album in nearly nine years, on April 16. Peter Larsen spoke with the iconic punk band from Orange County to talk about the new music release and what took them so long.
Play in an empty room
SoFi Stadium is finally going to host a show, but you’re probably going to be stuck watching it at home. VAX Live: The Concert To Reunite the World will be pre-recorded on SoFi and aired on May 8. event, which will include performances by Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HERGet the details.
