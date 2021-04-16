BeachLife defines the return of fall; Hollywood Bowl will return this summer – Daily Breeze

Festival Pass is a newsletter that arrives weekly in your inbox. But during the festival season you also get bonus editions! Subscribe now.

As I mentioned last week, we were awaiting news from BeachLife. Festival organizers have announced that he will return to Redondo Beach in September.

Plus, the Hollywood Bowl is back even earlier. The shows will start there in a few weeks.

And since Rage Against the Machine has dropped its rescheduled 2022 dates and Southern California is suspected to be absent, Tom and I also recorded a special edition of the Can’t Feel the Heat podcast to talk about Coachella 2022 dates.

Speaking of Coachella, every day that Facebook Memories pops up in April, there are all of these images from the festival. It’s super weird to be home for the second straight April. (If you want to take a trip down memory lane, here is some of our best Coachella photos of 2019and photos of works of art over the years.)

On a more personal note, three years ago this week, the Festival Pass was born. I thought I was writing Coachella and Stagecoach recaps already, and people seemed to love reading about music festivals, so why not see that they wanted these stories delivered to their inbox?

Over 150 issues and a pandemic later, I just want to say thank you to the thousands of you who give me space in your inbox every week. And to those of you who have written over the years to ask a question, share a funny story, or just say hello, you have no idea how much these notes brighten up my day. Festival Pass readers are the best.

And since we are getting ready to reopen everything, I really appreciate everyone who forwarded the newsletter to all the other live music fans in your life. As I said before, Festival Pass readers are the best!

