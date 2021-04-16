William Jackson Harper’s indie comedy ‘We Broke Up’ arrives at Cin





As the title of the film makes clear, We Broke Up is about a couple who broke up. But Marriage Story isn’t: The trailer for the new indie comedy also reveals a stomach-turning moment from the film’s opening scene. While details emerge as the plot progresses, it’s clear that the relationship between the two main characters ends when Doug (William Jackson Harper, NBCs The Good Place) proposes to Lori (Aya Cash, FXs YoureTheWorst ) and reacts by throwing up on him in public. We Broke Up, the third feature from veteran television director Jeff Rosenbergco written by Grace and Frankie scribeLauraJacqmin, will be available from April 23 through the AthensCins Theaters platform. After:Inside Story: How ‘Virtual Ticket’ Technology Helped Athens Non-Profit Theater Stay Open In one of the many ways that We Broke Up subverts conventional romantic comedy formulas, Doug doesn’t have time to win Loriback, and he’s not interested in doing so. That’s because he insists on performing his duties as King of Ushers at Sister Loris (Sarah Bolger, Mayans MC) wedding this weekend. Although the intention is to keep their split a secret, the couple are fighting all the time to try and make the deal. Casting Harpers isn’t just a stroke of genius on the part of the filmmakers, as he makes an extremely charismatic man with airtight comedic timing. In the past, the fact that Doug was a black man might well have been a part of history, like EveryTiredGuess Who ComingToDinner? riff weve seena dozens of times or more, but it’s never mentioned here. Better yet, Harper shares scenes with other actors of color in the film, AzitaGhanizada (Good Trouble) and KobiLibii (Madam Secretary), but giving details here would spoil some of the more delicious and most delicious plot points. important. The real struggle when singing the praises of We Broke Up is about the unconventional and thrilling third act, where multiple narrative threads converge, resulting in some truly surprising and revealing moments with each of the main and supporting characters. Nothing turns out the way you think and in some cases it may not be considered satisfactory by general standards. This is exactly why We Broke Up is a staple and why independent films will always enjoy a kind of freedom that none of the major studios can ever produce. Visit https://athenscine.com/now-showingfor tickets and updated information.

