I wanna do both Bollywood and Hollywood movies

Suraj sharma attracted attention with his acting in his first film Life of Pi. In an interview with Lachmi deb roy, he talks about his latest film The illegal and expresses his desire to make a song and dance Bollywood film.

‘The illegal’: Danish director Renzu came to me with the script of a young boy who goes to the United States to follow his cinema dreams and faces all the typical struggles. I connected with the character I play because our stories are quite similar. The protagonist, Hassan, is also from Delhi and comes to the United States to attend film school. The story is very personal, moving and important because it is a prospect that few people realize. There is a hypothesis among us that if someone has been to the United States, they are probably fine. But this is usually not the case. I spoke to Danish and the story of his life was also very interesting … the way he told the story of The Illegal was absolutely touching.

Preparation and Return History: When I moved to New York I missed India a lot and the easiest way for me to not be homesick was to eat Indian food. So I went to all Indian restaurants and made friends with the waiters and delivery people. They started telling me their stories and showed me pictures of their family and friends at home. It made me understand that they hadn’t seen their family for a long time and that they weren’t there legally, so there was a big question mark over when they could return. Some of them didn’t even have any interest in cooking, but they had to make a living and that was all they could do. The way they were stranded in the United States was heartbreaking. These were very intense times and I really care about these people. So when I read the script my mind automatically returned to them and I felt that I knew Hassan. I used my experiences and it helped me understand this character. I also spoke to my manager who reflected similar experiences.

American projects: I moved to New York eight years ago. I wanted to do both Bollywood and Hollywood. There is this bridge forming between the two countries in terms of films and I wanted to be part of it. I feel the young people of India want to tell their stories through music, art, web series and it really melts and it becomes real.

Most difficult role: I was lucky to have all my projects, which are different from each other and different formats too. I think all of them were incredibly stimulating. But the hardest part so far was Life of Pi because I didn’t know anything about acting at the time and it was an extremely difficult set to play. Everything I did then was deeply moving; I was just going with the flow and just standing in line with it all. Now I know how to deal with some things related to acting due to my previous experience. I keep telling myself that I can do anything, that I just need to know how.

Representation of South Asians in American films: It has changed and it is much better than before. But we have a long way to go. Now we can see a lot of Southeast Asia behind the camera as producers, directors and writers. Now everyone wants diversity and we also want our stories to be told and our thoughts to be heard.

On the action in a Hindi movie Phillauri: It was super fun. I hope to work more in India, just that the circumstances have to evolve this way. I’m waiting for good scripts. I focus on characters who have depth and complexity and who can give the audience a certain shift in perspective. For me, Bollywood or Hollywood doesn’t really matter. What interests me are good stories and the people involved in their creation.

Bollywood: I love typical Bollywood movies and if I get the chance it will be another learning experience. Again, sometimes I feel like I’m not cut out for it because of my performance, my style, and my looks. But I still want to work, learn and grow. Whether it’s commercial Bollywood or the undercurrent of new Bollywood, I want to be a part of it all. So, I’m just waiting for the right time.

Preferred platform: My favorite platform is independent cinema and that’s what I really like. But I think every format has its positive side. As in the theater, it is beautiful to see the reaction of your performance. On TV, you learn to build the character over time, change them, and the character gradually grows. You can work and learn new lines every day. But the independent films that I love because there is something in that extra passion and in the creative juice that comes out of it, it’s the ultimate experience!