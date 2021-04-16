Game Of Thrones Prequel Adds Last Christmas Actor In Key Role





The upcoming Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon, recently picked Last Christmas alum Fabien Frankel to play a key role in the series.

The next Game of thrones prequel,Dragon house, recently played actor Fabien Frankel, who previously starred in the romantic comedy,Last christmas, alongside Emilia Clarke. For eight seasons, HBO’s fantasy drama Game of thrones, adapted from George RR Martins’ hugely popular book series, has dominated the pop culture landscape. Critically acclaimed for the majority of its airing, the series has received numerous awards, including a record number of Emmy wins for a scripted television series. Reported 19.3 million viewers watched the series finale in 2019, making it the most-watched HBO episode of all time. Among that fanfare, much of the fan base eagerly called for new stories to delve deeper into the rich history of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. The next Dragon house follows the Targaryen family as they traverse the political minefields of Westeros. Located 300 years before the events of Game of thrones, the show aims to expand the reach of the franchise canon, allowing new characters and stories to take center stage. It’s one of six prequel projects currently in production at HBO. An overview of the players confirmed for Dragon house include stars Olivia Cooke, Emma Darcy, Paddy Considine and Matt Smith. Related: All 3 Game of Thrones Shows In Development Explained According to THR, Frankel will play Ser Criston Cole, a loyal and daring member of King Viserys I Targaryens Kingsguard. On George RR Martins’ blog, the author shared an exclusive description of the character: He is the common born son of the steward of the Lord of Blackhaven. He has no rights to lands or titles, all he has is his honor and skill with sword and spear. He is a challenger, a champion, acclaimed by the commons, beloved by the ladies. He’s a lover (or is he?), A seducer (or is he?), A traitor (or is he?), A heartbreaker and a kingmaker. Welcome to Westeros, Fabien. And keep that sword sharp. Anticipation for the multiple Game of thrones the fallout remains high, despite the series finale castigated by the titular shows. Critical reception of the last installment of Game of thrones was largely negative, as most viewers and critics condemned the poor-paced stories and sloppy characterizations. Much of the criticism has criticized the uneven and unexpected demise of Emilia Clarkes’ beloved character, Daenerys Targaryen. At the same time, the construction of the world Game of thrones continues as a feature of fascination for many fans, which led HBO to the decision to produce a number of prequels. While Game of thrones ended with an informal moan, rather than a bang, there is still hope for the list of future projects about to go into production. With a bit of luck, Dragon house succeeds as an effective reset of the overall genre, correcting the narrative issues of its predecessor and rediscovering the magic of what made the franchise work so well in the first place. It certainly helps to remember that viewers are savvy media consumers, able to quickly analyze and assess storylines with a keen eye that should not be underestimated. More: Every Upcoming George RR Martin Project (Besides Winter Winds) Source: THR The Last Of Us Show features Gabriel Luna as Joels Brother Tommy

About the Author Michelle mehrtens

(53 published articles)

Michelle Mehrtens is a news writer for Screen Rant. She recently obtained an MA in Documentary Cinema from Stanford University. She is also the founder of Meesh Says Things, a website dedicated to film and television. More from Michelle Mehrtens







