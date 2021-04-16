What to expect when Universal Studios Hollywood reopens on Friday, April 16





UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. (KABC) – Excitement was in the air at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday as the theme park once again welcomed annual and seasonal pass holders. The attraction officially reopens to the public on Friday April 16. “I’m so happy to be back at Universal Studios Hollywood. The weather is amazing, just a theme park vibe – it’s brought to life,” said Armando Espinoza of Lakewood. The park will reopen at 25% of its capacity, with COVID-19 protocols in place. Park officials said most rides will be operational, but some attractions will remain closed to comply with health restrictions. Masks will be required for all visitors, physical distance measurements will be in place, and everyone entering the park will have their temperature checked. Disneyland ticket website flooded with demand on first day of sales before April 30 reopens “It’s amazing to even love being in this atmosphere and being a kid again,” said Jennifer Lopez of Pasadena. “Since we have been through so much in the past year already, and we are truly grateful to be here now.” Visitors have been able to experience their favorite rides for over a year. New attractions include “The Secret Life of Pets: Off-Leash” and a gift shop. “Universals are our home away from home, so we’re very excited to be here and so happy to ride on ‘The Secret Lives of Pets’. So yeah, we’re really excited, ”said Nicole Elliott of Oakhurst. The Minion Caf is also brand new to the park this year and serves up movie-inspired treats. “We have something called the Felonis Float. There’s blue raspberry with banana yogurt and banana candy on top here at Minions Caf,” Espinoza said. Eating and drinking is only permitted in designated dining rooms with no more than six guests per table. “The food, oh, that’s great. And Mel’s has the best food, the best burgers – the tater tots are the best,” said Jose Corzo, a Hawthorne resident. Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia is back open. Here’s what you need to know Visitors are given hand sanitizer upon boarding and the rides are sanitized after each use. Even with the buzz surrounding the new attractions, many Universal fans are just as excited to be reverting to their old favorites. “We love Harry Potter. Our kids love it, so we’re so happy,” Elliott said. Tickets can be purchased online but the opening weekend is already sold out. Meanwhile, two weeks before Disneyland Resort’s scheduled reopening, the Disney Parks website offering tickets and reservations on Thursday was inundated with demand on the first day of sales. Sales started at 8 a.m. A few hours later, the approximate wait time was listed as “over an hour”. The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC7.

