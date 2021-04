Promotional interviews for London’s new Grammar album focused on singer Hannah Reid’s complaints about sexism in the music industry. Judging by his anger, Californian soil should be a riot grrrl denunciation of the patriarchy with all the flaming guitars and the volume cranked up to 11. But Reid and his bandmates Dot Major and Dan Rothman deliver nothing of the sort. The album is as balanced as its two predecessors, both British hits. Reid takes center stage, singing in a clearly stated voice with careful use of light and shade. The musical medium is a sober electronic pop. The title track is a trip-hop with a skillful sense of space, a simmering apprehension of powerful feelings. “Lose Your Head” looks like it’s about to turn into a full-fledged hand-to-air dance anthem, but thinks about it better. The tension is skillfully built, then just as skillfully released. An emotional but non-specific atmosphere reigns. “Lord It’s a Feeling” denounces a viper individual, but in a distanced manner, Reid playing the role of spectator rather than participating in the story. “How Does It Feel” has a smooth, impeccably weighted electronic beat, a sort of stylized mood. The sophistication of the songs is a fix for the catchy hooks and frantic moves of other chart acts. But London’s grammar turns out to be too measured for its own good in the later stages of Californian soil, heading for a low-key finale instead of aiming for a more resonant conclusion. The lyrical content, with its moving but indeterminate religious imagery of abandoned souls and hidden truth, dissolves into the gentle beats. This makes a disappointing conclusion to an otherwise impressive album. ★★★ ☆☆ ‘Californian soil‘is published by Ministry of Sound

