Pop Pandemic: Produce during the pandemic

Governor Newsom’s strict restrictions on film production have kept people safe while harming the film industry by forcing them to change their business model. (Photo courtesy of Newcastle Libraries via Flickr.)

On April 6, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that if certain conditions were met, including a significant decrease in the number of coronavirus cases and an increase in the number of individuals vaccinated, California’s tiered system (the color system said Blueprint for a Safer Economy) will end on June 15. It would trigger a full reopening of the state, including many of our entertainment venues here in Los Angeles.

Among the list of businesses that will reopen are cinemas. Although some Los Angeles theaters recently reopened at 25% capacity, news of the possibility of a full and widespread statewide reopening has prompted Los Angeles production companies to resume large-scale filming. . For example, Warner Bros. Godzilla Vs. Kong movie was released on March 31 and delivered by far Hollywood’s biggest box office opening during the pandemic, with revenue of $ 123.1 million. Such a successful production, however, requires a successful reopening strategy.

Warner Bros. actor Julia Conoscenti, a junior with a major in journalism, describes coronavirus precautions and restrictions as strict, explaining that the restrictions are universal: if a person on a Warner Bros. set is tested positive for coronavirus, all sets in the field are closed until everyone tests negative again.

These strict coronavirus precautions therefore affect every film in every production batch, rather than affecting individual productions, making it very difficult to shoot financially successful productions during the pandemic. Conoscenti explains that if something happens with another production it puts everyone behind, then [productions] lose a lot of money during set closings.

It’s very stressful, said Conoscenti. You can tell everyone [on set] was more stressed than usual because you now have all these new rules that you didn’t have before.

Filming on location, as Warner Bros. productions often do, comes with even more challenges. Conoscenti explained that coronavirus precautions and restrictions vary by location, and failure to adhere to these restrictions may result in production being halted, either by the production company or by LA County.

These guidelines, however, are one of the only things keeping the LA film industry afloat during this pandemic. While waiting for the cast to test negative for the coronavirus, production companies such as Warner Bros. risk losing tons of money.

Aside from the strict guidelines, the other perhaps greater risk of losing money comes from the recent expansion of the streaming industry.

Although production companies lose money at the box office when films are not shown in theaters, the money they earned from streaming platforms allowed them to continue to be successful during the pandemic. Also, as Conoscenti describes, the expansion of the streaming industry has allowed production companies to take more creative risks in their films.

And when you think about it, the growing importance of streaming platforms in the entertainment market makes a lot of sense. For my part, I turned to streaming platforms like Netflix and our USC-provided HBO Max when the coronavirus pandemic prompted our very first lockdown in March 2020, and I didn’t return.

It seems a lot easier to watch the latest movies from the comfort of your own home, where snacks and bathroom breaks only take a short break and a few steps. The future of the film industry, however, hinges on our eventual return to brick and mortar cinema.

Once your local cinema has safely reopened, I encourage you to take a trip down memory lane (not so far from a trip just to pre-coronavirus) and watch a movie again on sticky seats in a room with strangers. If we all do this (consciously coronaviruses, of course), there could be physical theaters for the next generation.

Taylor Perry is a freshman who writes about the effect of COVID-19 on USC artists. His Pop Pandemic column airs every other Friday.