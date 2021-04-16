Bollywood Locked Down For Two Weeks Due To Spike In Covid Business – Deadline





Mumbai’s film industry is on a de facto standstill after the local government ordered all film and television shooting to be suspended until at least May 1 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country. Uddhav Thackeray, chief minister of the Maharashtra region, announced the decision on Wednesday evening (April 14). He refrained from referring to the action as an official “lockdown”, but the measures prevent anyone from being in a public place without a valid reason. The cinemas are also closed again. The restrictions put blockers on Bollywood, with a slew of high profile productions temporarily shut down. Among the many filming underway in Mumbai, Deadline confirmed that Ram setu, Amazon’s first Indian co-production with Akshay Kumar and produced by Abundantia Entertainment, has been delayed again by this week’s news. The film had already been put on hiatus after its star and 45 crew members all contracted Covid. Kumar was also hospitalized but was released earlier this week and is recovering. Related story ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ crew members quarantined after guest star tested for Covid-19; Unaffected production Other high profile titles that have reportedly been put on hiatus, to name a few, include Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-star. Pathan; the big budget sports photo produced by Boney Kapoor Maidaan, which already suffered a significant delay last year during the initial lockdown; and the Amitabh Bachchan-starring Goodbye, with this news confirmed by Bachchan on his personal blog. “All the work stopped … the schedules will be greatly affected, but [we] will eventually prevail, ”he wrote. Several shoots that were in pre-production were also pushed until the situation improved, local growers said. Deadline. This is a big blow to the Indian film industry, which has made great strides in overcoming the pandemic disruption, taking many measures to try to keep filming through this difficult time. Earlier this year, India was touted as an example of remarkable resistance to Covid, with reported cases dropping to around 10,000 per day in early February. As a result, the country’s economy has been reopened, with cinemas returning to full capacity and sports fields packed with thousands of spectators. However, fortunes have since turned around and the country’s second wave proved devastating. More than 200,000 cases are registered every day this week, hospitals are packed and the government has been forced to act firmly to try to stem the tide. A new variant of the virus, B.1.617, has been recognized to have contributed to the sharp increase in cases and has since been detected internationally, including in the UK. For now, we hope that filming will resume on May 1. This timeline seems ambitious enough – the initial hiatus that began in March last year lasted six months – but there is confidence on the ground in Mumbai that the production industry can implement security measures that can mean a return to the socket as soon as possible. It’s estimated that even another two-week shutdown would cost the local cinema tens of millions of dollars. Cinemas, meanwhile, are at risk of another tough time until cases are brought under control.







