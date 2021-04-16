Man convicted of killing Hollywood Hein in Neenah bar robbery

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wisconsin (WBAY) – A man convicted of murdering a customer during a bar robbery in Neenah is expected to be sentenced in Winnebago County court on Friday.

Casey Cameron, 38, shot Kevin Hollywood Hein at the Short Branch Saloon, investigators said.

Cameron avoided trial by pleading not to contest one count of Felony’s murder and six counts of recklessly endangering first-degree safety.

Cameron was initially charged with intentional 1st degree homicide. As part of a plea deal, the charge was changed to Felony’s murder. In plea agreements, a defendant will often agree to plead to a lower charge or fewer charges in exchange for a recommendation for a lighter sentence.

Sentencing is expected to begin at 8:30 a.m. Action 2 News will keep you posted.

THE CRIME

On October 14, 2019, Cameron attended the Short Branch Saloon with the intention of detaining him. Neenah Police responded to the scene and found Hollywood Hein on the ground with a large amount of blood coming from his head and chest. Hollywood was pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene, officers found four worn cartridge cases. They also found blood and a number of $ 20 bills strewn in the parking lot. A black bandana worn by the suspect was found near Hollywood’s body.

After the shooting, Hollywood’s body was taken to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Doctors discovered that Hollywood had been shot in the right shoulder, stomach, left upper back, and left side of the head or face.

One of the examiners recovered bullet fragments and turned them over to the police. Nail clippings were provided to the State Crime Lab for analysis.

A few days later, a Crime Stoppers board arrived indicating that Casey J. Cameron had the characteristics of the suspect. Pointe noted that Cameron had scratches on his right eye after the shooting. The tipster said the Camerons roommate had a vehicle similar to the one used by the gunman.

Police have staked out Camerons’ house on Racine Street in Menasha. They saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspicious car. Cameron threw out a cigarette, and that’s when an alert agent took a big step.

The officer saw the cigarette being thrown out the window. He recovered that cigarette, sent it to the crime lab, Winnebago County District Attorney Christian Gossett said. They very quickly processed the DNA and linked it to the evidence that had been found at the scene, which ultimately helped them establish identity.

Police received a report from the Wisconsin Crime Lab that a DNA profile on the cigarette matched DNA found on the bandana at the scene. The DNA on the cigarette was also consistent with the crime scene swabs. DNA from Hollywood nail clippings also matched DNA from cigarette butts, according to the complaint. Cameron has been taken into custody.

REMEMBER HOLLYWOOD

Hollywood Hein was well known in the biker community. After the murder, friends and family gathered for his memorial service held in Clintonville. They traveled with a motorcycling motorcade to honor Heins’ love for Harley-Davidson. A fire truck personalized with Hollywood’s name and image set the stage for the procession to honor Hollywoods over 30 years of working at Pierce Manufacturing.

He’s the guy who would give you the shirt on your back, friend Rick Reese told Action 2 News.

He was a great guy, said Heather OKon.

That’s what the biker community does, we come together, said Mel Kiesow. This is our last respect for him, this is his last ride.

