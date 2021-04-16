‘The Queen’s Gambit’ actor to play Beatles manager in new movie





The queen’s gambitactor Jacob Fortune-Lloyd is set to play the late Beatles manager Brian Epstein in a new film. As first reported inThe daily mail, the actor, who played chess prodigy and later reporter Townes in Netflix SmashThe queen’s gambit, will play Epstein in the biopicMidas man, which will be led by Jonas Akerlund. Akerlund is a Swedish director best known for working with Madonna on the Grammy-winning music video Ray Of Light as well as other artists such as Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Rammstein and The Prodigy. The unauthorized biography of Epstein, who was the manager of The Beatles from 1962 until his death in 1967, is set to begin filming later this year at Twickenham Studios and on location in London, Liverpool and America. According toDeadline, the film “will trace Epsteins… role in the cultural revolution and the creative explosion of the 1960s and its considerable but often unrecognized influence on pop music. In addition to managing the Beatles, Epstein has also worked with a number of artists, including Gerry and the Pacemakers, Cilla Black and Billy J Kramer and The Dakotas. Epstein died of an accidental drug overdose in 1967; he was 32 years old. Speaking of the upcoming movie and the cast of Fortune-Lloyd, director Akerlund said: It’s a daunting task to fill Brians shoes, and Jacob is the perfect performer. He’s charismatic and dark at the same time, balancing that emotional range where you don’t know if you’re in love with him or terribly empathetic with his character’s inner turmoil. No one could better bring Brian to life. Fortune-Lloyd added: It is an immense privilege to play Brian Epstein, a man who made such a significant and lasting cultural impact, but who struggled to find a safe place in a world he helped shape. “He was a fascinating person with a lot of talent, ambition and courage, and I am very honored to have the opportunity to represent him. Jonas is the perfect person to bring this story to life, his work is visually stunning, visceral and daring. I can’t wait to start working together. Film producer Trevor Beattie said The Guardianlast year: Epsteins one of the most extraordinary men of the twentieth century. His story was not told correctly. He was often taken for granted by the world, but he was ahead of his time from his take on music and popular culture to gender identity. He was gay at a time when homosexuality was illegal. He lived a secret life. He made risky decisions in running the affairs of his stars, compared to what Brian had to go through in his life, [they were] not a risk. Meanwhile, this week saw the release of Paul McCartney’s McCartney III: Imagined containing reworked songs from his recent album, featuring tracks from Beck, St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Anderson .Paak and more. In a four-star review of the album, NME concluded: McCartney III: Imagined is another beautiful entry in the eponymous collection. The power of stars and respect for contemporaries and beginners is another flex that proves the company, which started over 51 years ago, was worthy of it.







