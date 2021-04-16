15 changes we want to see in Bollywood movies in 2021





Bollywood is mainly problematic. We have finished hiding this fact. This is exactly why we would love to see these senseless changes come to an end, even if they only involve basic respect and courtesy. Is that too much to ask? 1. The men lead while respecting the boundaries of the women in the film. Stalking is not love, there, I said it. Source: Hollywood 2. A man leads a no for an answer! She don’t love you man, stop complaining about being friends. Too, uski na main haan nahi hai, for sure. 3. Parents understand the concept of agency. Especially when it comes to female characters. 4. The male thread is not self-absorbed. It is not hot to think only of yourself, you are not doing anyone a favor Kabir Singh. 5. No more overgrown men who hate women acting their age. This is your business, Kartik Aaryan. 6. Women leaders who are not powerless. Because you’ve met real women? We have goals, ideals and do not depend on men to validate us. Source: YouTube 7. The LGBTQ community is represented without absurd stereotypes. Partner andLaxmii, you know what you did. 8. Lead pairs who do not belong to different generations. We have a full list here. 9. Villains with a believable story. We’re not asking for Joker, but can’t their excuse be that they’re just one gunda. Source: YouTube 10. Cultural stereotypes are not the basis of an entire character. Not another Chennai Express. Source: YouTube 11. Women leaders who aren’t just here for one song, unrelated to the story. Stroke and literally every Full house movie ever! 12. Female representation that is not limited to junk article numbers. Women aren’t just good at playing Sheila, Chameli, Pinky, and Laila. 13. The moment when Bollywood stops replacing “big name” actors with real talent. 14. More remakes please. If you want to do it, at least do it well. Learn Drishyam. Source: Republic World 15. No more sexist jokes. Literally every Akshay Kumar, Salmaan Khan and masks the movie wouldn’t have a script if that happened. We have our fingers crossed, hoping that eventually things will change.







