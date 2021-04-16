Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl poke fun at anti-vaxxers in new song





(NEXSTAR) Rockers Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl have teamed up on a new song about the banality of everyday life during the pandemic. In the song, titled “Eazy Sleazy,” the pair send off anti-vaxxers, conspiracy theorists, and too much time spent on Zoom. “Soon it will be a memory you try to remember to forget,” the pandemic duo sings. They even refer to pandemic weight gain and absorption patterns: “I think I gained weight, I’ll have another drink and then I’ll clean the sink.” Of particular note is the parody section devoted to conspiracy theorists. “Pulling on the vaccine, Bill Gates is in my bloodstream. It’s mind control, ”they sing in parody. “The Earth is flat and cold, it never gets warmer. The arctic tundra has turned to slush, the second coming is late, there are aliens in the deep state. 1 in 5 Americans Prescribing Mental Health Drugs Amid COVID-19, Study Finds

Jagger spoke with Rolling stone about the song and the pandemic, saying he had it easier than most during the pandemic. “You miss seeing people; you miss the conversation; you miss the interaction; you miss playing music with people. It was all difficult, ”he said. “But I can’t say I struggled. It wasn’t what I wanted, but I was able to cope with it because I was lucky enough to have these beautiful places to go. But not everyone does. He also discussed conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers, or those who are against vaccination. “It just seems that even the people you know who are relatively sensitive to a lot of things have one thing that they just don’t understand. I have several friends and acquaintances and they go off on these things that just don’t, ”he said. “They are just irrational. Of course, there is no point in telling people about it. They do not understand. They got what they believe in and what they believe in this. And no matter what you say, they will believe it. And rational thinking doesn’t work.

