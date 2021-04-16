Entertainment
What is the Sun n ‘Fun Aerospace Expo?
The largest air show in the southern United States flies over Lakeland April 13-18.
LAKELAND, Florida. It is a celebration of all things aviation. And it’s back for another amazing year.
The 2021 SUN ‘n FUN aerospace exhibit crosses Lakeland from April 13-18.
Whether you are a pilot, airplane enthusiast, or just someone who enjoys an exciting show, SUN ‘n FUN has something for everyone to enjoy.
Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest air show in the southern United States
What is there to do?
SUN ‘n FUN offers cutting-edge technology exhibits, aircraft forums, workshops, and of course, world-class air shows from some of the best airshow artists in the business.
The main event is the air shows, with daytime and nighttime shows throughout the duration of the expo.
Check complete list of air show artists, including Florida’s oldest naval acrobatic team, the Blue Angels, and the air show schedule.
SUN ‘n FUN will also offer aircraft reviews, speaker forums, hands-on workshops, museum programs and aircraft parts exchanges.
More information on aeronautical activities can be found here.
Educators can check teacher workshops on topics like STEM, robotics, aviation and alien flight.
A group of students are also participating in Project: STRATOS 2021, an aviation-focused arts and leadership program.
Families can enjoy activities like nightly outdoor movies, airplane photo ops, car shows, HAM radio workshops, and daily church services.
The little ones will love the children zone, which features inflatables, rock walls, makeup, and space shuttle slides.
There is even a hot air balloon launch is happening on Saturday.
Consult the complete list of activities here.
Where is it?
The 47th Annual SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo takes place at SUN ‘n FUN expo campus, located at 4175 Medulla Road in Lakeland.
How to get tickets?
You will be able to purchase weekly or daily passes for SUN ‘n FUN, with varying prices for children and adults.
There are special discounted prices for Florida residents, pilots, military families, and members of various aviation associations.
Buy your tickets here.
You can also plan your visit around the event daily schedule.
What about COVID-19 security measures?
The 2021 SUN ‘n FUN aerospace show is mostly outdoors, but masks are needed in areas where social distancing is not possible.
Improved distancing and sanitation measures will also be in place.
See the full list of COVID-19 security measures here.
