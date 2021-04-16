R Madhavan is a prolific actor and has worked on films made in various Indian languages. Soon he will become a director with his next film Rocket: the Nambi effect. Recently, a photo in her phone book went viral on social media. In the directory, we have an overview of his ambition.

In the ambition column, R Madhavan mentioned that he wanted to become a “rich and famous actor”. Well, the actor ticked that box well given the fame he enjoys.

R Madhavans' yearbook reveals his true ambition and nickname

The yearbook also revealed that his fame was well-known and that he was last seen playing strange tricks on friends and foes. The book also mentions that the actor was also called Mad at the time.

R Madhavan recently released the trailer for Rocket: the Nambi effect. The film is based on the life of Nambi Naraynan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer with the Indian Space Research Organization.

READ ALSO: R Madhavan is better, can’t wait to get back to work

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.