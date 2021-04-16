In a piece for The article Last year I asked the question of whether Britain matters to remove voters from the United States. In another post in February, I continued to explore the topic of voter fraud, apparently the reason the UK government proposed the introduction of a photo ID requirement for voters. Voter suppression, which I defined as the attempt to manipulate the vote by depriving certain groups of their rights, has only recently become an issue in the UK, but has a much older pedigree in the US. Donald Trumps claims the election was stolen from him by voting fraud allegations dismissed in several court cases were treated as laughable by most people, but not all. Certainly not by his staunch supporters, some of whom in Georgia have used the demands to introduce controversial election laws.

Georgia, a former Republican stronghold, was a surprise defeat for Trump in the presidential election, but state officials remained in Republicans’ hands. While the electoral arrangements are devolved to the United States, the 25e In March, Republican Governor Brian Kemp signed new election laws. The 98-page law contains a myriad of provisions which, according to opposing activists, represent restrictions that have not been observed since the Jim Crow era (the Jim Crow laws were sustained attempts in parts of the United States to deprive black voters of their rights).

The suppression of black voters in the United States has evolved considerably from the glaring examples of its origins in the aftermath of the American Civil War after 1865. It now takes the form of seemingly neutral measures which are, in fact, designed to disadvantage, demoralize, and deter voters. Many of the provisions of the new Georgian law, especially regarding voter identification, are highly technical, but the restrictions on the ability of activists to distribute water to voters waiting in queues to vote are an example that caught the public’s attention. A study showed that in a polling station where at least 90% of voters were white, the wait time was on average six minutes, while in a polling station where 90% of voters were black, the waiting time was on average six minutes. The average wait was 51 minutes.

Here’s a response to the new laws: Last week, the Georgian legislature passed sweeping voting reform law that could make it harder for many Georgians, especially those in our black and brown communities, to exercise their right to vote. . The whole rationale for this bill rested on a lie: widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 election. This is simply not true. Unfortunately, this excuse is used in states across the country trying to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.

Just the kind of over-the-top rhetoric one would expect from disgruntled Democratic politicians or excitable civil rights activists. But that’s not where the answer comes from: it came from the heart of American businesses, in an internal memo to employees from Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian. He was not alone. Coca-Cola is another big player in Georgia and its CEO, James Quincey, echoed Bastians’ point of view: Let me be clear and unequivocal. This legislation is unacceptable. It is a step backwards and it does not promote the principles that we have defended in Georgia concerning wide access to the vote, the convenience of the voters, the guarantee of electoral integrity. Unsurprisingly, Donald Trump called for a boycott of Delta Air Lines and Coca Cola.

If the response from US companies opens our eyes to the UK, what about the response from sports America? The people who run Major League Baseball (MLB) are, like most sports authorities, instinctively apolitical and the diversity of its players is only 8 percent black versus, say, less than 30 percent of non-Hispanic whites in American football wouldn’t. suggest taking any position on racism.

But Rob Manfred, the MLB commissioner, joined in the clamor: The MLB fundamentally supports the right to vote for all Americans and opposes restrictions on the ballot box. Equitable access to voting continues to enjoy unwavering support for our games. He then moved the 2021 MLB All-Star Game (a sort of baseball FA Cup final, with teams created especially for the event) from Atlanta, Georgia to Denver, Colorado.

Faced with this unprecedented blow to the economy and prestige of Georgia, the Republican States then began to form a theology on the technical aspects of their electoral laws in relation to Colorados, by arguing on the electoral systems of the Most restrictive states. But their arguments were taken as seriously as their denial of any malicious motive. President Biden described the new laws as a blatant attack on the Constitution and on good conscience.

This is not the first time that sports America has changed games in response to political developments. The National Basketball Association (NBA) is also hosting an All-Star Game, and in 2016 she was relocated from Charlotte, North Carolina, in response to the state’s passage of a toilet bill, the Public Facilities Privacy & Security Act, who was considered transphobic. In 1990, the National Football League (NFL) removed Super Bowl XXVII from Tempe, Arizona, due to states’ refusal to make Martin Luther King Day a public holiday.

Hollywood’s response is perhaps more predictable. Apple Studios, which is directing a film with a black director and a leading actor on slavery called Emancipation, just announced: We cannot in good conscience give economic support to a [state] government that enacts regressive voting laws designed to restrict voter access. New voting laws in Georgia are obstacles preventing many Americans from voting. The studio moved production of the film out of state.

Voting arrangements in the United States are much more complex than simple options to vote between polling stations / post office / proxy and are more so because they are different in the fifty states. They then even vary down to the county or constituency level. But one feature that sparked cries of restricting (ion of) voting rights / access back regressive voting laws that hinder voting was stricter identification rules for voters. This takes us back to the UK, where the government has reaffirmed its intention to move forward with the introduction of mandatory photo ID at polling stations in a bill promised this year, in time for the 2023 general election.

But how far can we read from the US to the UK? Governor Kemps’ response to criticism of the new laws in Georgia has been to claim that the goal is to make voting easier, harder to cheat. Here, Tory Cabinet Minister Chloe Smiths responded to similar criticisms of her government’s proposals: Nor is it about removing voters, or denying the right to vote. It is a reasonable step to protect voters’ choices. The name of Georgia’s controversial measure: The Electoral Integrity Bill 2021. The name of the UK governments’ proposal: The Electoral Integrity Bill 2021. (Enough of comparisons, ed. .)

The UK government’s proposals have met with condemnation from opposition parties, civil liberties organizations and campaign groups like the Election Reform Society. But what is the likelihood of a response here comparable to that of America’s cultural, sporting, and corporate America to Georgia’s election laws? I guess we have Marcus Rashford.



