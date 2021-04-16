National Selena Day: in remembrance of the Queen of Tejano





His appeal is greater than ever among those who were fans before his death and even among those born long after.

CHRISTI CORPUS, Texas The video above dates from the anniversary of his death on March 31, 2021. Today, April 16, is National Selena Day in the United States. It’s a day that fans will put on some Selena songs and remember the impact she had on Tejano’s music. Selena Quintanilla was born on April 16, 1971 in Lake Jackson, Texas, just outside of Houston. At just 10 years old, Selena became the lead singer of the group Selena y Los Dinos. In 1987, at just 15, Selena won the Tejano Music Award for Female Vocalist. She’s won this award nine times in a row, making waves in the male-dominated world of Tejano music. RELATED: Selena to be Honored at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards In April 1992, Selena married guitarist Chris Perez, continuing to perform and pursue a successful fashion business. Selena was only 23 when she was killed by the president of her fan club at a Corpus Christi motel on March 31, 1995. The young star confronted her fan club president, Yolanda Saldvar, and left her behind. accused of mismanaging the club’s money. An argument ensued and ended in a fatal shootout on Selena. RELATED: New Selena Podcast Revisits Tejano’s Tragic Superstar Murder Afterwards, Saldvar kept the police at bay for hours. She was in her car and threatened to kill herself. She eventually surrendered, was tried for murder and sentenced to life in prison. His appeal is greater than ever among those who were fans before his death and even among those born long after. Somehow, in her own way, she’s managed to endear not only Latinos and Mexican Americans, but generations across the world. RELATED: How Selena Quintanilla’s Legacy Impacted an Entire Culture For the latest updates on the coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here. More than 3News on KIIITV.com:

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos