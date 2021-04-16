Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna joins HBO’s ‘the Last of Us’ series

Former Ghost Rider actor Gabriel Luna has found a new franchise in HBO live-action The last of us series.

The live-action The last of us The series is evolving rapidly under the expert guidance of HBO, creator Neil Druckmann, and Chernobyl executive producer Craig Mazin. Following the announcements that Game of Thrones alumni Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will star as Joel and Ellie, we’ve got more casting news for you. HBO has revealed that Gabriel Luna is committed to playing Tommy, Joels’ younger brother, in the upcoming live-action adaptation.

What do you think of former Ghost Rider Gabriel Luna playing Tommy? Are you excited to see the HBO live action? The last of us series? Scroll down to the comments section below to leave your thoughts!

Franchisees focus on the relationship between a smuggler named Joel and Ellie, 14, the latter of whom may be the key to healing the deadly pandemic that culminated in the post-apocalypse world of gaming. Hired to get Ellie out of an area midlife, Joel finds himself relying on the teenage girl as much as she relies on him as they fight to survive on their journey across the United States. The HBO adaptation will cover the events of the first game, with the second game potentially surviving as a basis for additional content.

HBOThe last of us Pilot is directed by Kantemir Balagov with Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin writing and acting as executive producer. Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie and Gabriel Luna as Tommy. The series is slated for release in 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest news on HBOThe last of us series and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywoods YouTube channelfor more original video content in the future!