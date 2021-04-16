Homelessness in Hollywood drops 12% from last year: report





HOLLYWOOD, Calif. A new report says homelessness may be on the decline in Hollywood, even as the number of tents and camps has increased. Volunteers for the 2021 Hollywood Homeless Count counted 1,513 homeless residents in Hollywood and East Hollywood, up from 1,714 last year by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

According to The data, the number of people without any protection from the elements has fallen by 30 percent. However, the number of tents and other makeshift structures along the streets was 28% higher than last year. Some of the largest regional increases have been seen in East Hollywood, including the area around Sunset Boulevard and Edgemont Street, where the number of homeless has nearly doubled from 2021 to 2021. In total, the number of tents street views doubled by more than 25%. census tracts.

Organizers cited several temporary housing solutions that were put in place during the pandemic, such as Project Roomkey, Bridge Homes and other facilities, as possible reasons the overall numbers were lower this year. “If the 6.5% share of CD13 in unsheltered LA County seniors is any indication, 100 Greater

Hollywood residents could have been in one of Project Roomkey’s 1,608 active rooms on night count for roughly half of the inferred change, ”Hollywood 4WRD said.

LAHSA typically counts the number of people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles each year, reporting the results to US Housing and Urban Development. In December 2020, however, it was announced that the 2021 count would not take place due to the coronavirus pandemic and stay-at-home orders. Instead, the organizers of Hollywood 4WRD, a nonprofit group founded in 2008, have come together to assess the number of people sleeping on the streets of the community. The volunteers gathered on February 25 at the Center in Hollywood, where they were dispatched to their respective regions to do the count.

“Visually, it looks like there are more people on the street. But the anecdotal impressions aren’t always correct and so we have to trust the data,” said Steve Fiechter, Hollywood board member. 4WRD and Senior Director of PATH. “This survey shows that interventions can help those struggling with housing insecurity. As we begin to put the COVID19 pandemic behind us, we must not lose our focus on providing the services and resources that work. ” Hollywood 4WRD also noted how the pandemic has worsened the lives of people on the streets, with bathrooms, trash cans and other needed resources often closed as restaurants, businesses, libraries and stores closed. their doors or closed facilities.

“Although the numbers are down, people’s living conditions are getting worse, which is obviously obvious,” said volunteer Helen Eigenberg. Find the full report here.

