Happy birthday, Selena! 15 things about Selena you probably didn’t know





Today is Selenas’ birthday, and the Queen of Tejano would have turned 50. Breaking through barriers as a Mexican-American artist, she rose to prominence outside of Texas and Mexico and her legacy lives on today through her music. Here are 15 things you may or may not know about Selena and her historical legacy: Selena Quintanilla performs for the crowd during a dance after the Queen’s Feria de las Flores competition at the Memorial Coliseum on August 12, 1989, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Nine years after her death, she rocked the emotions of Mexican Americans across the country, Tejano star Selena’s albums are still selling, with her album “ Ones ” ranked 70th on the charts. best Latin albums from Billboard. (Corpus Christi Caller Times via AP) 1. Selena was working on her album Dreaming of You, her first album crossed with five English songs before being killed. 2. Many Latin artists such as J Balvin, Bad Bunny, and Rosalia credit Selena for her inspiration and influence on cross-country successes between the United States and Latin America. 3. There is one more official Selena online store where you can buy official products. 4. Selena was honored at the Houston Rodeos Star Trail of Fame for her sold-out performance at the Rodeo 26 years ago. A d 5. Selena, the 1997 hit movie starring Jennifer Lopez, is one of the highest grossing music biopics of all time. 6. You can take a course on Selena and its impact on Mexican-American culture at the University of Texas-San Antonio. 7. She was born in Lake Jackson, just over an hour south of Houston. 7. George W. Bush, who was governor of Texas at the time, declared Selenas’ birthday as Selena Day in Texas. A d 8. Selena was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2021 Grammys alongside artists Salt-N-Pepa and Talking Heads. 9. She was the first woman to win a Grammy in the music of Tejano. 10. At 17, she signed with Coca-Cola, changing the Hispanic advertising landscape. 11. Approximately 40,000 fans attended the open casket visualization from Selena to Corpus Christi, a day after her death. 12. Selena Etc, Boutique Selenas, remained open even after her death, with her widower, Chris Perez, who took over the business. until July 2009. A d 13. Grow, Selena only knew English until her father, a former musician, taught her to sing in Spanish by learning the lyrics phonetically. 14. Besides being the queen of Tejano, she was also called the Mexican Madonna mainly because of her sexy outfits on stage. 15. A monument dedicated to Selena, called Mirador de la Flor (Flower Lookout) is visited by tourists from all over the world today in Corpus Christi. It was unveiled in 1997 and was sculpted by HW Buddy Tatum. Statue of Selena in Corpus Christi (KSAT) What memories do you have of Selena? Share with us in the comments below.

