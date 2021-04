Actor Gajraj praises Malayalam movie ‘Joji’, takes a jibe in Bollywood

Malayalam Joji, starring Fahadh Faasil, is inspired by William Shakespeares Macbeth.

Popular Mollywood Actor Fahadh Faasil’s Joji, st Streaming on the OTT Amazon Prime Video platform from April 7. The film received positive reviews from fans, critics as well as members of the film fraternity. Badhaai ho Fame Gajraj Rao also took to social media to praise the film, but chose to do so with a twist. Taking a jibe at Bollywood movies to produce mediocre content, Gajraj Rao wrote a rating appreciating the Malayalam movie. Call Joji good cinema, Gajraj shared a clip from the movie and praised it in the caption on Wednesday. Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil and his friends), I recently watched Joji and I’m sorry to say, but I have a bone to choose from with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly looking for original ideas and that you execute them with the utmost sincerity, in fact making good cinema. Drawing parallels between Malayalam and Bollywood films, he sarcastically wrote that Mollywood filmmakers shouldn’t set the bar too high by not pursuing tiring marketing campaigns and box office collections. You have to learn a thing or two from the other regional cinemas, and especially from us here in Hindi. You also have to do a poor job. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where’s the obsession with weekend box office collections? It’s too much, wrote the 50-year-old actor. To end the caption on a fun note, he added, I hope you don’t take any of this seriously and keep up the good work you do. In a non-pandemic world, I will always be ready with the popcorn for your movies, first day, first show, Sincerely, Gajraj Rao, president (self-proclaimed), Fahadh Fan Club of Faasil (North region). Other celebrities such as actors Yami Gautham and Anupama Parameswaran, among others, also took to social media to praise Joji. There is a little bit of Joji in all of us ….. Believe me and don’t miss it! Brilliant performances and great times you are sure to resonate with! Watch #JojiOnPrime, @PrimeVideoIN #FahadhFaasil pic.twitter.com/t5DEn9zkcN Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) April 7, 2021 Director Dileesh Pothan Joji stars Fahad Faasil, Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Unnimaya Prasad and Alister Alex in important roles. The story is inspired by the play by William Shakespeare Macbeth.

