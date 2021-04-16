Who will take home the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 Oscars?

(Photo by Warner Bros.)

A rewards season that has lasted for almost 12 months is finally luckily entering its last days. This season, unlike any we’ve seen in recent years, has seen its share of upheaval in the past eight months. The decision of the Academy of Cinema Arts and Sciences was first to postpone the awards ceremony to April, and then several flagship titles canceled the 2020 schedule due to the box office shutdown by COVID- 19. The ceremony itself will take place at satellite venues around the world, with the bulk of the show taking place outside of Union Station in Los Angeles.

A result of all this change is that we have a multitude of tiles and performances that many audiences and a sizable number of AMPAS voters have yet to screen.

With that in mind, we’ve decided to break down some of the best categories in the final days of the season and give our chances of finding out who’s most likely to come home with gear on Oscar night. At the top we have the categories of actors, both support and lead.

Leslie Odom Jr.,





98%





One night in Miami

(2020)

The role: Four famous friends Jim Brown, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke and Cassius Clay share a night in a hotel room in Miami and HamiltonofLeslie Odom Jr.is Oscar nominated for his performance as Cooke. Odom Jr.’s talent is fully showcased as he transforms into a charismatic star who spends most of the film wrestling with the equally formidable Malcolm X. And no voter will forget his moving portrayal of the singer. soulful song “A Change Is Gonna Come” at the close of the film.

The chances:With one of the best lines in the movie and an exclamation point of a closing number, Odom Jr. rises above the already flawless ensemble. And while we do think he’s faded a bit under the blinding light of Daniel Kaluuya’s star power and the sweep of the top awards so far for his work in Judas and the Black Messiah, the Tony-winner is still in the mix for a reasonable upset if there’s a brew.

Paul Raci,





97%





Sound of metal

(2020)

(Photo by Amazon Studios)

The role:Joe, the head of a home for troubled young deaf people, which provides shelter and education to Ruben (Ahmed Rice), a rock-metal drummer who recently lost his hearing. Joe is the mentor, patriarch and outspoken counselor who guides Ruben to come to terms with this new diagnosis, which in turn allows him to find peace.

The chances:Not to compromise his chances, but this year the fellow character actor (check out our detailed career description here) is poised to reap rich rewards just by being nominated. Justas with Robert Forster after his late-career Oscar nomination for Jackie Brown, we don’t think this is the last we’ll see from the 40-year-old acting veteran, but this time it’s probably not his year to win gold.

Sacha Baron Cohen,





89%





The Chicago 7 trial

(2020)

(Photo by Netflix)

The role:Abbie Hoffman, one of seven men accused of inciting a riot outside the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Cohen relies on his natural comedic timing and biting political wit to bring authenticity and humor to one of the most recognizable men in the 1960s counter. -cultural movement.

The chances: The only acting performance to stand out as award-worthy among such figures as Mark Rylance, Eddie Redmayne, Jeremy Strong, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Frank Langella in a film tailored for a rewards voting body, many of whom have most likely experienced the events of the narrative that is power over. In addition to the SAG ensemble’s recent victory for cast and a second Oscar nomination for writing on the Borat sequel, and it’s hard to dismiss Cohen’s chances… but even he will likely be stoned by Kaluuya’s late push.

LaKeith Stanfield,





96%





Judas and the Black Messiah

(2021)

The role:William O’Neal, a petty thief turned FBI informant who befriends then betrays Fred Hampton, the president of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther party. Get out and sorry to disturb youThe star pulls out every ounce of tension and anxiety to play the informant under a deep but completely naive cover for who the real enemy is.

The chances:When we made our original predictions for the Oscars, we placed Stanfield at a near zero chance of making it to the morning nominations, especially since he was campaigning in the hotly contested Best Actor field, but there you go, he sits with an intriguing Best Supporting Actor nomination. So let’s just say it’s unlikely He will win. Stranger things have happened in Oscar’s 93-year history, and we’ve clearly been wrong about this one before.

Daniel Kaluuya,





96%





Judas and the Black Messiah

(2021)

The role:Fred Hampton, one of the most prominent if not best known names in the black civil rights movement, the leader of the Illinois section of the Black Panther Party who was assassinated by Chicago police following a raid orchestrated by FBI informant William O’Neal.

The chances:The role of an atragic real-life figure, whose story is laden with issues related to the current national conversation, would have been enough to draw anyone into the conversation, especially a former Best Actor nominee. But Kaluuya’s sweep of the BAFTA, Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG awards makes her victory in this category acquired.

Ahmed Rice,





97%





Sound of metal

(2020)

The role:Ruben, a metal drummer on tour with his girlfriend and living in a motorhome, whose rapid hearing loss threatens everything he holds dear. Playing a person struggling with a sudden diagnosis, Ahmed shines not only by battling the anger of his loss, but also with his stubbornness and stupidity against reality.

The chances:There is growing pressure for Ahmed, who has made history as the first British Pakistani to be nominated for Best Actor and one of the few South Asian actors to win an acting nomination, but who does not. ‘will likely not have enough traction to combat the inevitability of Best Actor favorite.

Gary Oldman,





83%





Mank

(2020)

The role:Citizen Kane ScribeHerman J. Mankiewicz, who fought his director and co-writer Orson Welles, Hollywood, the Hearst Empire, and his own demons in his quest to write what many claim to be the greatest screenplay ever written.

The chances:After decades of Oscar-worthy work and yes we include his work in The professional and True romance for Oldman to secure his first Oscar nomination, closely followed by his first victory, we appreciate that the actor receives quick and well-deserved praise for his performance inMank.But sadly, the film has little chance of winning an Oscar outside of the craft awards (although Amanda Seyfriedmaycaused quite a stir for Best Supporting Actress), despite Oldman’s typically excellent performances.

Anthony Hopkins,





98%





The father

(2021)

The role:The eponymous Father, an aging man with Alzheimer’s disease who is reluctant to employ a full-time caretaker and becomes increasingly confused, angry and terrified as the faces and events around him become unrecognizable. The chances:SinceThe fatherSundance’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2020,Anthony hopkinshas been listed at the top of almost every Best Actor tip sheet by award prognosticators, and it would have stayed there without Chadwick Boseman. However, the recent victory of the Oscar winner for Best Actor at the BAFTAs is not to be dismissed lightly, so we still put him in the thick of it despite losing favorite status.

Steven Yeun,





98%





Threatening

(2020)

The role:Jacob, a Korean immigrant singularly focused on his quest for a taste of the “American dream,” uproots his family and moves them from California to a small farm in Arkansas. Sadded with a determination bordering on illusion, Jacob still remains disarming and empathetic in large part due to Steven yeunthe quiet charm of.

The chances:Nothing would please us more than finding a way to bond Yeun and the current Oscar favorite, but alas, that’s not possible. Yet since this is the first Oscar nomination for Yeun who has been on the Certified Fresh streak since leaving The walking deadwe think this is just a stop on what is likely to take a long journey in the reward race.

Chadwick Boseman,





98%





Ma Rainey’s black background

(2020)

(Photo by Netflix)

The role: Levee, the trumpeter of Ma Rainey’s group, who dreams of recording his own music and his hair at the controls of Mac on his art. In his latest role to be released after his untimely death last year,Boseman gives the best performance of his career as an arrogant and troubled musician.

The chances:There’s little chance anyone will beat Boseman this year. And while the victory is a fitting way to honor the actor’s legacy, it will also be undeniably deserved given the spectacular work he did onscreen in the film. Same luck.

the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will air at 5 p.m. PST / 8 p.m. EST on April 24, 2021 on ABC.

