Hollywood, there are better ways to protest Georgias’ election law than a boycott (guest post)

If film and television projects moved, powerful tycoons would take their businesses away from people who have been instrumental in delivering the state-wide and national results the Liberals claim to want.



Yall. I admit, when I heard there were whispers from Hollywood boycotting Georgia’s film industry again after Governor Kemp signed the massive SB 202, I ignored them. Surely, I thought, these nice West Coast Liberals have not together forgotten our recent history. I asked my friends who denounced the boycott threats to calm down. Let’s not add fuel to the small fire, I told them. Our energy must be devoted to fighting against the suppression of voters, not to fighting those who ostensibly fight for the same thing.

A basic recap: In 2018, Stacey Abrams lost her presidential bid to Brian Kemp, who refused to recuse himself as secretary of state, overseeing his own election. He then sought to pass GA HB481, the Heartbeat Bill, and dozens of West Coast activists lobbied for filming to stop in Georgia as a punishment. The bill was just fodder for its base and was never implemented as it immediately faced legal challenges and ruled unconstitutional by a federal judge.



At the time, almost everyone I knew in the Atlanta film market took to Twitter, almost begging the industry brokers who hold reigns here to consider the real consequences of a boycott. Having read recently Long steps towards freedom, Martin Luther King Jr.’s personal account of the Montgomery bus boycott, historic activism was fresh in my mind. I wondered if the productions in Georgia that were considering alternative filming locations had arguably considered the most effective boycott in American history.

At the risk of being yet another well-meaning white person calling on Dr King’s name, I think a recap of this more distant story might be useful for my fellow activists on Twitter as well. The Montgomery Bus Boycott was intricately crafted with the consent and leadership of those who would suffer the most. Carpool actions in a pre-Uber era have been arranged, and some sympathetic white employers (but certainly not the majority) have made arrangements with their black employees. Ultimately, however, there were people who walked miles and miles in the rain, cold, and sweltering heat of Alabama for over a year. They accepted it, they signed it from the start, because they saw the big picture, a country where black people are treated like human beings, with the dignity they already lived. What history owes to those brave souls who walked to give us all a more beautiful world can only be rewarded by continuing to fight for it.

Although a few productions chose to shoot elsewhere, the screams of the 2018 rally ultimately barely died and those of us rooted here in Georgia continued our work. While the flurry of Twitter activists, who paid no price to participate, did a bit of financial harm and seemed to cause many upper-class Hollywood liberals and thousands of hungry re-tweeters to re-tweet feel good, it left working class people like me and my colleagues feeling betrayed and tired. Why am I fighting against people who supposedly want the same things that I do with easy access to voting, health care, education, food, housing, etc. for those we have forced to the margins rather than spending my energy fighting against those who actively work for the good of my least privileged neighbor?

Fast forward to November 19, 2020, when the PA finally called Georgia for Biden. Happy blue Georgia confetti exploded across the country. As our colleagues on the Left Coast tweeted their pride in us, I took much more joy honking, clapping and celebrating in my economically and racially diverse neighborhood of Atlanta.

January 5, we held our second round for a rare double race in the Senate. A second round that would probably not have taken place if tens of thousands of cinema workers had been forced to move and had not voted in November. After seeing one overdoing the right thing, Georgia tweeted from the same top echelon who called for a boycott instead of offering her support less than two years ago, I tweeted a wire ask for an apology. We had just been part of the Georgia turnaround and we could possibly and eventually overthrow the Senate. I never heard from anyone. The next day was January 6, and our Capitol was attacked by American citizens. The historic victories of Senators Warnock and Ossoff were largely overshadowed by the historic terror of that day.

It turns out that I was wrong about these powerful people who remember recent history. It’s here in 2021 and many still believe they can influence the change by removing their businesses from the very people who have helped deliver the national and national results they claim to want. Apparently the way to get people to vote the way you want is to tear them away, threatening their ability to pay off their mortgages and feed their children. While a middle class actor like me might actually move to another state where the work is located, there are a lot of good people in my industry who wouldn’t have that privilege. For many, a boycott could mean a continued elbow on the part of the powerful pushing them deeper into the margins with fewer escape routes.

The film industry, as far as I’ve seen it, is no different from the rest of the American economy. The richest movie stars, producers and investors keep getting richer. Meanwhile, many in production work ridiculously long hours to cover their daily living expenses. Local actors who work like me have to fight to be paid above the bare minimum, our union fortunately obliges them to pay us. I am more than grateful that working class actors, whether we live in Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York or any other region, are getting the fair wages our union is fighting for. And while there are certainly good people within the system who treat people with kindness and use the weight of their own power to help correct imbalances, I think the industry itself allows for power disparities. that can be harmful.

The southern United States has a painful and inflamed history in many ways. In a way that my children and their children will still need to join in the work of defeat. Despite this, Atlanta is known as the birthplace of the civil rights movement, spawning countless leaders, from John Lewis and CT Vivian to Stacey Abrams and Dr. Bernice King. These leaders and so many others have the recipes at the cost of true equality in Georgia. These are the leaders that I am honored to support. If anyone with their roots in Georgia and the good fruit of an Abrams or a king started discussing how we could effectively use a boycott to shed light on the inequalities of the underprivileged, I would be the first. to listen and participate. .

That some productions choose to wipe Georgia dust off their hands rather than plunge them into our clay really blows me away. They could make an effort to employ the same people that Brian Kemp and the other Republicans in Georgia seek to deny their rights. They could donate to organizations that fight both the repercussions and the laws themselves, like Abrams Fair Fight GA or souls in polls or the Georgia Fund. They might listen with humility when Bernice King says a boycott would hurt middle-class workers and those struggling with poverty. And that would increase the misdeeds of racism and classism. It would be the kind of painstaking activism that costs something but ultimately moves us forward as a society.

Drawing your money based on the vagaries of Twitter is neither virtuous nor courageous. If you’re serious about working for the greater good here in Georgia, come talk to us. Or if you’re brave enough, as Stacey Abrams recently said, stick around and fight.

I’m not afraid of losing work because the people on the west coast have to do the right thing, I fear their need to appear virtuous to cover the gaps in our industry. The hollow facade doesn’t take much to break, but when it’s as far as it is now and no powerful industry player calls out for it, I’m afraid who will be crushed by it.

What was it doomed to do when we no longer remember our own history, all of you? I already forgot.

Bethany Anne Lind is a gardener, mother, and actress in Atlanta, Georgia best known for her roles in Ozark, Reprisalsand independent functionality Blood on her name.