Flashback Friday: This is how Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli passed her lockdown before Vamika





Anushka Sharma has recently returned to work, while Virat Kohli has a tight schedule as he plays in the 2021 IPL. Read on to find out more about them.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Office: Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to provide insight into their daily lives. From spending time locked out to cherishing little moments with their newborn baby, Vamika, the couple have proven time and time again that they love the little things in life. Recently, the Zero actress shared a video on her Instagram in which she and Virat were enjoying ‘priceless moments’ with cute dogs. And we are all for it. Speaking to Instagram, Anushka shared the video with the caption which read: “Some special and priceless moments from last year”. In the video, Anushka and Virat were seen playing and feeding the small dogs. One of the dogs is also seen in the video giving Virat a hand and the video is just plain cute and pleasant. Watch the video here: Isn’t the video too pawwdorable? As soon as Anushka shared the video on social media, fans started flooding the comments section with heart emojis. One of the users wrote: “humare dil me aapke lie izzat aur bad gayi.” Another user wrote: “are yaar ye dono kitne pyare hai.” Yet another wrote, “aww this video is so cute.” Recently, Anushka shared a cute video on Instagram in which she was seen lifting Virat Kohli in her arms. She shared the video with the caption which read, “Did I do it?” As soon as she shared the video, netizens went crazy and made sure to go viral. One of the users commented on the video and wrote: “too adorable omgg”. Another dropped a comment, which read: “Vamika’s mother is too strong.” Yet another wrote: “Hahaha … so cute.” Meanwhile, on the job front, Anushka has recently returned to work, while Virat has a tight schedule as he plays in the 2021 IPL. Posted by:

Deeksha Sharma







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos