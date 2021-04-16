Actress Naina Singh, known for her performances on shows like KumKum Bhagya, has proven itself among all the difficulties. The actress who has a very strong personality has set a benchmark for all underdogs with her willingness to change. In this exclusive interview, the actress revealed how much she took things in her stride and really affected her.

She said, “To be very honest, it’s not difficult. Because I’m someone who’s never learned to pretend. Because I think, if I’m an actor today and I can playing is because I haven’t let that reality slip away. Because what I believe is that when you start to pretend things don’t work in your favor. Because in this industry it is very hard for people to be themselves. But even after you have listened to everyone you have to know what you want for yourself. And you should also know who you are because the day I will start to pretend , I think my career will end. “

Professionally, the actress is known for her role as Rhea Mehra in KumKum Bhagya. And now, the actress is set to take a foray into the digital space soon.

