Why Richard Dreyfus was the perfect actor to play Bernie Madoff | Characteristics

The Jewish actor who played Bernie Madoff and where you can watch

Photo credit: ABC Network

In case you live under a rock this week, the legendary Ponzi scheme Bernie Madoff died in prison. Sentenced to 150 years in 2009, he served a little over twelve years in prison before dying of natural causes.

Madoff pleaded guilty after being arrested in late 2008 on eleven counts of securities fraud, among other charges, essentially saying “I did it” to the destruction of countless lives and finances. Some might say that even Charles Ponzi himself would be shocked to learn that Madoff had withdrawn around $ 65 million by the time he was caught. The classic Ponzi scheme occurs when a financier like Bernie pays early investors with funds donated by subsequent investors, calling it a profit when it is simply a matter of moving money from someone to another. in law. He burned the candle at both ends for years and paid the ultimate price, even being denied release in February 2020.

Now, when someone famous or notorious dies, Hollywood foams in the mouth to tell that particular story. No doubt a few new biopics will be formulated in the coming months, with actors and directors pouncing on this story for every penny of its golden weight in the movies. However, a few designers have beaten them at the table. There are two notable Bernie Madoff tales already in the make-believe world, one being an HBO movie and the other an ABC miniseries.

Robert De Niro played Madoff in the 2017 film, “Wizard of Lies”. It wasn’t a totally sympathetic take on the mad man, but the actor tried to humanize it, saying it was about making him a real person. Someone who tried to protect his family by keeping them in the dark, even if he put them under fire while doing so. Based on the book by Diana B. Henriques and directed by De Niro collaborator Barry Levinson, the film starred Michelle Pfeiffer as Madoff’s wife, Ruth. You can watch the movie on HBO Max with a subscription.

But if you’re looking for a Jewish actor’s perspective on man, look no further than “Madoff”, the 2016 miniseries starring Richard Dreyfus. Born in Queens to a Jewish family but raised in Europe and California, the 73-year-old actor fits the bill. Dreyfus had beaten De Niro when it came to Madoff’s mere looks, including the hair and smile that attracted so many unconscious victims. He played Madoff as a self-aware business narcissist, shedding the “am I a crazy man” skin portrayed in the movie, and just going for the enthusiasm of someone who didn’t. bronchus. With 165 minutes and four episodes, Raymond De Felitta was able to develop the backstory and really dig part of his prison. The source here was Brian Ross’s novel, “The Madoff Chronicles”. It is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

I was 27 when Madoff went to jail. It was big news for weeks. A man who defrauded people who worked hard for their money received no sympathy from my house, where two people were feverishly working to maintain a house and try to start a family. When we think of evil as a kid, it comes in the form of Darth Vader or Freddy Krueger – not an older man in a suit carrying a calculator or accessing your bank account as he smiles at you. It was then that I knew wolves could hide in sheep’s clothing if they kept quiet enough. He got caught, but it was too late!

But, Hollywood is where people go to revel in the misery of a bad man. How many people adore Heath Ledger’s performance as a madman doing makeup and tearing a town apart? This area of ​​the imagination is reserved for tyranny and the understanding that it is mostly wrong. Madoff’s story isn’t a fake, but he already has two different major projects in the box. While waiting for other versions, choose your poison with the De Niro or Dreyfus takes Madoff. He may be dead, but the reflections on his life and his ways are only just beginning.