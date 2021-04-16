Packers Aaron Rodgers gets super nerdy on Jeopardy!

If you are to be called a super nerd, who better than Aaron Rodgers to do it?

In chatting with the contestants on Jeopardy! Thursday, Rodgers went there, asking returning champion Patrick Hume why he didn’t get his driver’s license before he was 28.

You’d think someone who got their driver’s license at 28 might be some kind of super nerd, Rodgers said, but we learned in the last game that you learned jiu-jitsu, correct? And you’re a Tough Mudder runner too, so how come 28?

It’s an approach that both is and isn’t straight out of the Green Bay Packers quarterback game show guest accommodation playbook.

As the host, Rodgers receives note cards with fun facts about each competitor based on a quiz they complete. The questions that the show’s producer prepared all three contestants for are highlighted for him, but Rodgers told Claire McNear in an interview for The Ringer that his strategy for discussions was sometimes to take a different path and choose something from the map that he found more interesting. He informed the person what he was going to ask him during the break.

But I would try to get them to talk about things that maybe weren’t so old-fashioned. For all the competitors who made sporting efforts, I like to highlight them. A guy was training for a marathon and I respect that because I don’t want to run 26.2 miles, so I got him to talk about that, Rodgers told The Ringer. Another guy was a black belt in judo, and I was like, hey, tell me about this.

I’ve spent so many years watching these interviews and some of these things sound awesome, super cheesy, wow, why would you admit that, almost. So I would try to pick facts that might highlight a part of their personality that wasn’t so old-fashioned.

On Wednesday night, Rodgers asked Hume about Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu martial art training over the past three years. Thursday night he chose to go to the cheesy end of the notecard, no excuses.

Hume explained that he lived 100 yards from his high school in Massachusetts and never learned to drive until it was time to move to Los Angeles.

If it takes a nerd to know one, count Rodgers. He believes his own nerd would be part of his appeal if he were to be hired as a permanent host for the show.

I bring an NFL audience, and I feel like I appeal to nerdy people too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught in this weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really keen on getting good grades, he said in the interview with The Ringer.

Also on the Thursday show, Rodgers read this hint from the & I Feel All Right category: Relax and take captopril, an ace inhibitor used to reduce that. The correct answer was blood pressure. It is all very simple.

But let’s leave a show of hands to all the Packers fans who, when they heard Rodgers say relax, immediately wished he would have read it as RELAX, just as he memorably advised fans distraught by the teams’ slow start. the 2014 season.

Five letters here just for everyone in Packer-land: RELAX, he told Packers fans in a radio interview that year. Relax. Were going to be OK.

Relax is also one of the reminders he wrote on a Jeopardy post-it! podium during the filming of its 10 episodes. He shared a photo of his note-covered podium on his Instagram that also showed prompts to talk less, slow down and stand up straight. For humor, there was also one that said not to take the nose / buttocks.

Rodgers won $ 25,100 from the Thursday Show for the North Valley Community Foundation to help small businesses affected by the pandemic in and around his hometown of Chico, California.

