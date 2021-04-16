‘Big first step back’ Infinite Energy Arena takes over live events with Disney on Ice | Entertainment

As attendees entered Infinite Energy Arena on Thursday night, many asked how to get to their seats. As a group tried to figure out which portal to enter, an usher pointed to the left only to change his mind and gesture in the opposite direction.
“Sorry,” she laughed. “It’s been a year.”
In fact, it’s been over 13 months since the Gwinnett facility last hosted a traditional event. But visitors were back in the arena Thursday for the first night of Disney on Ice as the arena, like the rest of the world, struggles to return to some semblance of normalcy after being shut down by the pandemic.
“Much of the training was given to our reception staff before the event, and there is no doubt that it paid off,” said Stan Hall, COO of the Gwinnett Convention and Visitors Office, which oversees the arena. “It was a very good first step back.”
The crowd enjoyed the live entertainment, which featured an array of Disney favorites. And while the show was a nice return to normal, the protocols followed to enjoy it were very different from the last time large crowds gathered at the arena in March 2020.
Face masks were needed. Social distancing was encouraged and visitors were placed in modules in different sections, leaving plenty of room between groups of participants.
According to arena officials, heavily affected surfaces, including washrooms and other common areas, were disinfected regularly and disinfectant dispensers were located throughout the facility. The reminders to wear a face mask and practice social distancing were important.
There has been no official announcement of attendance, but Disney on Ice is capping ticket sales at 25% of the arena’s 13,000-seat capacity.
The move was made clear by Dakensmen and Danisha Gaskin from Alpharetta, who brought their 3-year-old twins to the show. The couple said they enjoyed the entertainment and the protocols put them at ease in the arena.
“It’s not as crowded as I expected,” said Danisha Gaskin. “It’s been a while since we’ve been out, (but) the pods made me feel safe.”
“Better than being locked in the house frustrated with each other. It’s good to go out and see other people.”
“Certainly,” her husband approved, laughing.
Hall said he arrived early to watch the crowds pouring in. He said he was happy with the way the guests followed the mask’s mandate. And ushers also held signs featuring a happy face wearing a mask that said “Mask please” which allowed for gentle reminders.
While Hall said he thought the evening was a professional success, he said there was a very personal character to it as well. Many of the people who work at the front of the house have been in the arena for years, some work two or three nights a week and the pandemic has pulled them apart.
“I’ve seen people I haven’t seen since last year and they were delighted to be here,” Hall said. “There was so much emotion on their faces. It was so great to see them come back and move on.”
Disney on Ice continues Friday night and will perform at the Infinite Energy Arena until April 25. As the arena schedule slowly begins to return to normal in the coming months. Hall knows the crowds will increase. But he said the preparations made for Thursday night will pay off.
“There is a desire to return to live events,” he said.
