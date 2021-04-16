Actor Helen McCrory dies at 52





Helen McCrory (Getty Images) Peaky Blinders actor Helen mccrory died at the age of 52 following a private battle with cancer. Her husband and fellow actor Damian lewis released a statement confirming the news saying that Sky Fall and Harry potter star had died peacefully at home. The statement, shared on Twitter, said: “I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman that is Helen McCrory passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family. “ Helen McCrory and her husband Damian Lewis (Getty Images) “She died as she lives. Fearless. God, we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She has blazed so hard. Come on now, Little one, up in the air, and thank you.” Born in London in 1968, McCrory married Lewis in 2007. They have two children together, daughter Manon, 14, and son Gulliver, 13. McCrory received an OBE in 2017 for his theater services and recently raised money for the Feed NHS charity, lifting 1m in 2020. After studying theater at the Drama Center in London, McCrory made his film debut in 1994. Interview with the vampire, and has many film roles to her name, including Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry potter film series, Cherie Blair in The Queen, and MP Clair Dowar in the 2012 James Bond movie Sky Fall. Her TV roles include Polly Gray on the BBC Peaky Blinders, Madame Kali in Terrible penny, and more recently Sonia Woodley QC in the television series Quiz. A recent Bafta recipient, Noel Clarke was among those who paid tribute online, writing: “RIP #HelenMcCrory you were the best and always lovely to me. It was a pleasure working with you. I love you. Blessings to Damian and the family. ” Actor Angela Griffin said the news had upset her, tweeting: “My thoughts with all of her friends and family. What a woman, [SIC] what actor. Such a loss. ” Men’s league star Reece Shearsmith, who picked McClory in her TV anthology series Interior n ° 9 called it “an unfathomable loss”. The story continues Speaking of her marriage to Lewis in 2013, McCrory told the Guardian: “I never dreamed as a little girl of getting married and having children. I was as surprised to find out that I would get married as to find that I was up to it. “When I got pregnant, Damian sold his house, I sold mine. We sold his car [she didn’t have one, and is only now learning to drive], moved to a new location, unpacked 87 boxes and got off at St Mary’s [hospital] Paddington in nine months. “

