Greta Van Fleets The Battle of Gardens Gate is a well-forged ancestor cult





A long-standing claim that Led Zeppelin plagiarized the famous riff in “Stairway to Heaven” was overturned by a US appeals court last year. Among the factors in Led Zeppelin’s defense was the argument that the chord progression in Jimmy Page’s guitar intro appears in songs dating back 300 years. The sequence of notes in “Stairway to Heaven” connects the distant past with the great hereafter. Greta Van Fleet climbs the flights of this particular staircase. For the four young men of the Michigan band, Led Zeppelin’s music is as vital as the blues was to Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. It’s an imaginative portal to the wider world, a road out of the small town of Frankenmuth – the apt name of the sleepy town where Greta Van Fleet’s dream of a reactivated Zeppelin was first implanted. The Battle at Garden’s Gate is their second album. The first, 2018 Anthem of the Peaceful Army, attracted withered reviews, but also found a willing audience: it reached third place in the US charts. The mixture of derision and popularity echoes the treatment Led Zeppelin has received. Meanwhile, the musical affinities were made explicit by Josh Kiszka’s moaning vocals. His tonsil-tearing voice is the tip of Plant’s vocal style. Kiszka and her bandmates – brothers Jake and Sam on guitar and bass, Danny Wagner on drums – have come to dislike Zeppelin comparisons. “OK, we recognized it. Let’s move on, ”the singer told Rolling Stone magazine in 2019. The Battle at Garden’s Gate takes the loose groove of their early days in a more elaborate direction. The opening track “Heat Above” has an electric organ and orchestral strings. Kiszka flutes her voice in a slightly vegetal way. The effect is Zeppelin-like swaddled in extra layers of classic rock style. Classic pop stories report that this kind of music, straying into prog rock, was killed off by disco and punk. But the appetite never really went away. While grunge grabbed the headlines in the early 1990s, The Black Crowes resurrected 1970s rock and went platinum. The Darkness swept everything in front of them in 2003 with their comeback pomp-rock. Like the 300-year-old chord progression in “Stairway to Heaven”, classic rock has taken permanent home in the collective consciousness. Greta Van Fleet summons her spirit diligently. The songs turn into epics without too much ingenuity. Jake Kiszka performs a tumultuous five-minute guitar solo in the closing track “The Weight of Dreams” without a hint of a smirk. Josh holds his notes as if they were flags fluttering on the stage of Led Zeppelin’s “The Battle of Evermore”. The rolling riffs and paintstripper vocals of “Built by Nations” speak to the basics of rock criticism, identifying whether a song is great or fearful. This one is awesome. However, such busy times prove difficult to maintain. The album doesn’t have the extra element to take it out of well-forged ancestor worship. The problem is to reinvent the magniloquence of 1970s rock for an era disenchanted by its excesses. Necromancy, sex and drugs are not in The Battle at Garden’s Gate. Even private jets are banned, judging by the allegory of climate change in “Tears of Rain.” The lyrics have a vague hippie feel, platitudes about innocence and corruption, less electrifying than the way they are spoken. The glow at the end of the Zeppelin-esque staircase transmits warmth, but it lacks definition. ★★★ ☆☆ ‘The Battle at Garden’s Gate‘is published by EMI

