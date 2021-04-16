Chrissy Teigen returns to Twitter | Entertainment





Chrissy Teigen returned to Twitter three weeks after quitting due to app negativity. The 35-year-old model had walked away from the microblogging site – on which she has 13.7 million followers – after feeling “deeply bruised” by the nasty comments left on her page, but now she’s done. a surprise return. On Friday (4/16/21), she tweeted: “It turns out it’s TERRIBLE to shut up and no longer enjoy random belly laughs throughout the day and lose like 2000 friends to both lol “I choose to take the bad with the good !! (sic)” Her supporters greeted her with open arms, and one asked if Chrissy had “any funny anecdotes” of her absence. She joked: “I spent weeks tweeting shampoo bottles.” Last month, the ‘Lip Sync Battle’ co-host explained that while she’s always been considered “the loud applause girl,” she actually takes feedback to heart and recognizes that she has to learn. ” how to block negativity “. In a series of tweets shared before deleting her profile, Chrissy explained, “Hey. For over 10 years you’ve been my world. Honestly, I owe so much to this world that we’ve created here. between you, my true friends. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. It doesn’t serve me as positively as it does negatively anymore, and I think it’s a good time to call something out. “My goal in life is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the loud applause girl, but I just am not. . “My desire to be loved and my fear of fucking people made me someone you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than the one I started here! well tweeters please know all i ever loved was you !!! “I encourage you to know and never forget that your words matter. It doesn’t matter what you see, what this person portrays or your intention. For years, I have taken so many little punches from 2 followers that ‘At this point, I’m honestly deeply hurt. “I’ve made my mistakes, over the years and in front of hundreds of thousands of people, and I’ve been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.” Chrissy – known for having hilariously hit back trolls – has taken Twitter breaks several times over the past decade. The “Chrissy’s Court” star retired from Twitter in November after falling into “a hole of depression and grief. Chrissy tragically lost her son Jack halfway through her pregnancy in September and took long social media breaks to help her cope with the grieving process, while also warning her fans not to be as present as she is. it was before.

