Entertainment
Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter actor Helen McCrory dead at 52
Briton Helen McCrory, who starred in Harry potter movies and the Peaky Blinders televisions, died after a battle with cancer, her husband, actor DamianLewis, said on twitter Friday. She was 52 years old.
“I am heartbroken to announce that after a heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and powerful woman Helen McCrory passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family,” said Lewissaid said.
“She died as she lived. Without fear. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, in the air, and thank you.
The acting career began on stage
McCrory played Polly Gray, the matriarch of a criminal family on Peaky Blinders, playing a starring role in all five seasons so far.
The show’s official Twitter account paid tribute to the actor and his time as Polly shortly after news of his death was announced.
Helen McCrory as Polly Gray
All our love and thoughts go out to the Helens family.
Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up
She also portrayed chemist Narcissa Malfoy in the Harry potterfilms with his last appearance in the final entry of the seriesHarry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and appeared in the James Bond filmSky Fallin 2012.
McCrory was born in 1968 in Londonto, Welsh and Scottish parents Ann and Iain McCrory.
Although she saw great screen success, McCrory’s career first took off the stage.
She was a regular in British theater and made a name for herself playing Rose Trelawny in Trelawny from ‘Wells’ in 1993, and Lady Macbeth in the 1995 West End production of the Shakespearean tragedy.
She went on to receive three awards, including a London Evening Standard Award, for her portrayal of Yelena inUncle vanya, and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance inAs you like it.
Although she had roles as early as the early 1990s, her firstInterview with the vampirestarring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, her film career began in 2006. That year, she also won a nomination for Best Supporting Actress from the London Critics’ Circle for her work inThe Queen.
McCrory married Damian Lewis the following year, and they had a daughter together.
She was supposed to play the evil Bellatrix Lestrange inHarry Potter and the Order of the Phoneix, but was forced to retire due to her pregnancy. She was later chosen as Bellatrix’s sister, Narcissa Malfoy.
Fleshy roles
McCrory and Lewis had a second child in 2008, and in a Interview 2018Lewis said they made the “difficult” decision to continue working while their children were young.
McCrory’s commitment to work seems to be paying off. While many artists struggle to find meaty female roles in film and television, she has played a series of them.
“That said, there are a lot of things that I refuse,” she told The Associated Press in 2016, describing the kind of roles where “all your lines are” But what did you do at work ? “” It’s so smart, honey. ‘How did you do that?’ “And then what did you do?”
“Of course there is so much sexism within the profession,” said McCrory. “But I think you approach it in different ways, and my approach is just to go ahead.”
