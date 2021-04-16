Chateau Marmont owner faces growing boycott and loss of Hotel Mercer





3:44 p.m. PDT 04/15/2021



through



Gary Baum



Famous hotelier André Balazs, accused of sexual harassment and racial discrimination, is now fighting his business partners at Mercer, who claim to engage in personal transactions and financial mismanagement. Meanwhile, Hollywood figures are taking public positions against him.

Struggling hotelier Andre Balazs, partners of Manhattans Mercer, a key hub for the fashion and entertainment crowd, is trying to kick him out of their business. His colleagues say in a new lawsuit, filed April 9 in New York City, that he must be removed from his post for his financial mismanagement of the property, his inability to resolve a myriad of staff issues and the fallout from recent revelations about his management of Château Marmont in Los Angeles. The file also reveals that Balazs partners had sought to fire him as general manager of the hotel for “serious and continuing misconduct” as early as November 2019, but that he refused to resign. Balazs ‘deliberate and intentional disregard for his duties and the apparent misappropriation of assets have, among other things, crippled managers’ ability to properly manage [the hotel], caused damage to reputation and resulted in litigation with third parties and significant financial losses, the complaint said. The Mercer that drew people like Marc Jacobs, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Russell Crowe (who, while staying in a $ 3,000-a-night suite in 2005, sadly threw a phone at a front desk clerk) is a historic SoHo of six floors. building, developed for John Jacob Astor II. It’s popular for its lobby-level restaurant, run by acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and its modern, minimalist decor by late French designer Christian Liaigre. In September 2020, dozens of Château Marmont employees spoke Hollywood journalist about the toxic work environment of iconic hotels, describing it as rife with racial discrimination and sexual misconduct, perpetuated by complicit management and ownership. Balazs himself has been accused of racist recruitment practices and unwanted touching and other inappropriate behavior towards Chateau employees, whether at work or at corporate events, as well as at Chateau’s properties. Standard hotel group, where he served as chairman and which was founded in 1998. He and the hotel denied everything. The Mercer Case Alleges Balazs engaged in personal transactions by charging parent company Mercers $ 100,000 in personal legal fees related to resolving the harassment allegations against him and that he refuses to explain or discuss these allegations. other similar issues at the hotel. (WWD first reported the trial.) In a statement provided to THR, Balazs lawyer Jonathan Lupkin says: This lawsuit is without merit, contains many legal and factual errors, and appears to have been filed solely as a pretext to advance independent business goals. We are eager to set the record straight and prevail as soon as possible. Since the publication of THRs story in September, several employees filed civil lawsuits against the castle for discrimination. Since then, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who took office in December, noted he was aware of complaints against the hotel, explaining: Workers can often feel helpless in the face of hostile workplaces, unsafe working conditions and wage theft. A commitment The castle boycott, organized by the LA Unite Here 11 hospitality union, continues to recruit celebrities. Jane Fonda was one of the first signatories, followed more recently by Alfonso Cuaron, Lena Headey, Edie Falco, Constance Zimmer and Alison Pill. Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello separately tweeted a message of solidarity with hotel workers, calling for a boycott: Château Marmont laid off hundreds of its workers last year, leaving those who had given decades of their lives without job security or healthcare during this pandemic . The castle, long a favorite haven for the self-proclaimed among the crowds, now finds itself on the sidelines with everyone from local officials to organizations like SAG-AFTRA and the National Organization for Women, which have it. decried. In January, Pastor Stephen Cue Jn-Marie, of the Los Angeles-based Clergy for Black Lives, compared the apparent treatment of his employees at hotels to plantation capitalism.







