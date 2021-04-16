Floria Sigismondi on Bringing the Breath Back to Fashion with Guccis Aria Film

Floria Sigismondi Photo: Kevin Tachman / Courtesy of Gucci

Alessandro Michele often refers to Harry Styles as his brother, meaning a deeper connection than art, fashion or commerce. Floria Sigismondi, the Italian-Canadian artist, must then be Micheles’ sister.

Sigismondi made his debut in the 90s directing moody movie music videos for Bjrk, David Bowie and Marilyn Manson. Eventually she moved on to feature films like the 2010s. Runaways and his neighbor The silence of mercy, as well as painting and photography. She has partnered with Michele before on the short film 72 Hours at the Chateau Marmont with Kenneth Anger and on videos for Gucci Garden and Gucci Bloom. Much like the Italian designer, she is expansionist: just as Michele has proven that anything in front of her eyes can be Guccified, Sigismondi brings her tender and bewitching spirit to all of her work.

With Aria, Michele and Sigismondi tried to solve the very current question: how to make a parade as exciting online as it is in person? Their solution was not a direct translation of vibrations. Instead, Sigismondi brought in his music video expertise, injecting both impetus (encouraged by the range of pop songs that accompanied the film) and a narrative.

The video begins in front of the Savoy Club, a nod to the London Savoy Hotel where Guccio Gucci had the idea to start a luggage business. Inside, the models walk a camera-lined runway to a paparazzi pit before opening the club’s doors to a spooky romance where they commune with each other and with local animals. A story of re-emergence? Maybe, or just the assertion that nature and solidarity prevail over everything else.

Here Sigismondi discusses the collaboration and shares some secrets to making a great fashion film.

Steff Yotka: You have worked several times with Alessandro and Gucci. How did you first meet him and what attracted you to his work?

Floria Sigismondi: The first thing we did together was the Guci Garden, just outside Rome. I had just started to familiarize myself with what he was doing with the house; he had just put a breath of fresh air into fashion. I was so impressed with the incredible playfulness. It was just something that immediately attracted me, absolutely fascinating.

My mother grew up next to the sewing machine. My parents were opera singers and my mother was also a seamstress. She would watch The Sonny and Cher show and then she would have Dear Dressed up next week. I love fashion, I love the idea of ​​self-expression, and what I love about what Alessandro does is you can take the collection, take it apart and remake it like yours. It becomes part of your personality and tells your story[wearing his clothes] you never feel dressed in something that doesn’t belong to you. That’s what I really love about what he does.

I ran into this story of your parents and your mother as a dressmaker earlier today and thought you and Alessandro must have had a similar education because he was also raised in a creative house. You must have had an instant connection with him.

Yes. And her mother is from Pescara, where I was born. Whenever we’re together he always laughs at my Pescarian accent! Alessandros’ father also played guitar every day for an hour. My father just passed away in February and I was talking to Alessandro about how we lost the music in the house. He had a very similar story when his father passed away, the idea of ​​how someone can bring some kind of music to the family and you don’t know until it’s gone. There is something beautiful about it.

It’s a beautiful connection, I’m sorry for your loss.

He continues to live. He was 96 years old and he has a great personality that lives on.

How did the idea of ​​working with Alessandro on the film from the Aria collection come about?

I got a call if I wanted to come to Cinecitt in Rome and do the project with him. I had just finished shooting my movie and was going to Italy to see my mom, so it was the perfect timing.

The way fashion shows are now presented is so different that it just opens up a whole new set of challenges: How do you creatively do these kinds of movies? The challenge for me was, how do I get someone to continue to be engaged and watch them for 15 minutes? You know, sometimes the parade can feel repetitive, like once you’ve seen a few minutes you say to yourself, okay, I’ll take the dress. For me, I was just trying to keep people engaged in the promise of maybe something else beyond this dark room. You see people walking past the dark room at the end of the track, strolling around there, little things like that.

The main thing that really turned me on was the idea of ​​Aria, which translates to the breath. I call [what we have experienced in lockdown] an incubation, a shared experience that lived through humanity to be locked up. Aria’s idea for me is the idea of ​​breathing and taking a breath of fresh air. What I love about what Alessandros has done is that he introduced glamor at a time when it’s not really the first thing you think of.

The pace is so crucial. You were talking about breathing, but it was also like a heartbeat was coming back into fashion in terms of movie timing.

There is, like you said, a heartbeat, and I think what you feel is the idea of ​​touching and relationships presented. There are the beautiful little human touches, like the two hands that touch each other with a gentle caress or a wonderful kiss. These are the things, I think, that make this movie different.

How did you work with Alessandro as co-director?

It was really wonderful. There are many things that are said without words. We really connected.

For him, the idea of ​​love at the end of the film was very important. For me, it was about trying to find this relationship between humanity and nature and breathing, to create this poetic gesture between what animals were doing and how models can imitate that and prolong this kind of dialogue.

As a director who has worked in different formats, do you feel that fashion film offers you a unique opportunity?

You can explore a state of mind or you can explore a theme [in a fashion film], so it’s a lot more like music videos, I think. It’s not like you’re necessarily selling a product, but rather an idea, a theme, a concept. I think I would equate fashion films a bit more with music videos than commercials. There is something much more unexplored cinematic.