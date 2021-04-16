Live indoor entertainment from Busch Gardens Tampa returns





Busch Gardens Tampa Bay takes a big step back to normal with the return of the award-winning ice skating show “Turn It Up” and the all-new “Circus Electric” production, both opening May 28. World-class indoor entertainment returns to Busch Gardens Tampa ahead of Memorial Day as skaters take to the ice once again in the pageantry of ‘Turn It Up’ and an exciting new acrobatic show, ‘Circus Electric “. “ “Bringing more live entertainment to the park safely is another important step in returning to world-class entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay,” said Park President Neal Thurman. “Since our reopening in June, our park teams have been incredibly innovative and adaptable to bring our productions to life in new ways and we are excited to expand our offering to include new programming in addition to fan favorite shows.” The dynamic acrobatic show “Cirque Electric” features daring aerial routines, feats of strength and balance, and thrilling numbers on wheels. Several daily shows are scheduled on Fridays and Mondays at the Stanleyville Theater. The contemporary performances, dazzling air shows and electric pop music of “Turn It Up” will take place on the ice on Thursday-Monday at the Moroccan Palace Theater, with several shows per day. This photo does not reflect current safety standards. Protective face coverings will be required for Busch Gardens performers. Indoor performances will take into account health and safety measures, including: Significantly limited capacity inside theaters to allow safe physical distance between parties.

Entry and exit from the theater will be staggered to allow for social distancing.

Face shields on the mouth and nose are mandatory for all guests, ambassadors and performers at all times.

Eating or drinking will not be permitted inside the theaters.

Hand sanitizer will be available at theater entry and exit points.

All seats inside the theater will be thoroughly sanitized between shows. As per current guidelines, temperature checks and face coverings are required to enter the park. For more information visit BuschGardensTampa.com.







