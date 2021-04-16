Entertainment
Elephant heading for Bollywood hit ‘Namo Namo Shankara’ entertains netizens
Video capture of dancing elephants. (Credit: Instagram)
Defender named Lakshmi can be seen shaking her legs, head, trunk and tail in sync with the tune of the Bollywood superhit song.
Everyone in India is a possible Bollywood fan and if you thought this fandom is only limited to humans, wait until you see a video of an elephant grooving on a song. The now viral video was posted to an Instagram page titled Kerala Elephants and features a giant dance to the tunes of Namo Namo Shankrafrom the movie Kedarnath which starred Sara Ali Khan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.
Defender named Lakshmi can be seen shaking her legs, head, trunk and tail in sync with the tune of the Superhit song. The message shared with the video informed that Lakshmi was from the Kodyaka temple located in Karnataka.
The video is popular with Internet users and has already registered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram. People also flooded the comments section with their lovely reaction to the Lakshmis dance. Complementing Lakshmi’s dance moves, one of the user comments, Woww, this elephant dances even better than me, “while another wrote,” The cutest elephant I’ve seen. “
Viral animal videos are the latest trend, and the internet is full of cute and funny videos featuring them. People love these videos because they make you smile even on the most tiring and hectic days.
Another video featuring a dancing buffalo had gone viral on the internet. The clip begins with a woman dancing in front of the buffalo and asking the animal to join in the dance. Reacting positively to the request, the buffalo begins to jump up and down in time with the beats. The animal is so involved in its dance movements that a blanket on its back falls, but that does not prevent the dance party. Other people could be seen in the video snickering at the buffalo movements.
The video is said to come from a village in Himachal Pradesh.
Read all the latest news and the latest news here
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]