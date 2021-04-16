Elephant heading for Bollywood hit ‘Namo Namo Shankara’ entertains netizens

Everyone in India is a possible Bollywood fan and if you thought this fandom is only limited to humans, wait until you see a video of an elephant grooving on a song. The now viral video was posted to an Instagram page titled Kerala Elephants and features a giant dance to the tunes of Namo Namo Shankrafrom the movie Kedarnath which starred Sara Ali Khan and the late Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead roles.

Defender named Lakshmi can be seen shaking her legs, head, trunk and tail in sync with the tune of the Superhit song. The message shared with the video informed that Lakshmi was from the Kodyaka temple located in Karnataka.

The video is popular with Internet users and has already registered more than 6,000 likes on Instagram. People also flooded the comments section with their lovely reaction to the Lakshmis dance. Complementing Lakshmi’s dance moves, one of the user comments, Woww, this elephant dances even better than me, “while another wrote,” The cutest elephant I’ve seen. “

Viral animal videos are the latest trend, and the internet is full of cute and funny videos featuring them. People love these videos because they make you smile even on the most tiring and hectic days.

Another video featuring a dancing buffalo had gone viral on the internet. The clip begins with a woman dancing in front of the buffalo and asking the animal to join in the dance. Reacting positively to the request, the buffalo begins to jump up and down in time with the beats. The animal is so involved in its dance movements that a blanket on its back falls, but that does not prevent the dance party. Other people could be seen in the video snickering at the buffalo movements.

The video is said to come from a village in Himachal Pradesh.

