The first UTA agency to set a return to office date

Hollywood is considering returning to physical offices.

UTA became the first agency to set a return-to-work date for employees. UTACEO Jeremy Zimmers emailed staff on Friday with the news that employees can resume working in offices as early as mid-June.

The agency will open its doors gradually, with different dates set for its various offices around the world. The Nashville site will be the first of the agency’s offices to open on June 1. The Los Angeles office will open on June 15, while London will not reopen until August 31 and New York until September 7. .

Returning to the office is completely optional for employees. Zimmer makes it clear that any staff who are not yet ready to return to the office, even if they are vaccinated, will not have to do so. The agency requires, however, that those who return have been fully vaccinated.

Read Zimmer’s note to employees here:

With vaccinations increasing rapidly across the country and in California announcing plans to fully reopen by mid-June, I am happy to report that a return to our UTA offices is near. More details will follow in the coming weeks, but at this point we expect our Nashville office to reopen on June 1 and our Los Angeles office on June 15. We plan to open our offices in London on August 31 and New York on September 7.

A cross-functional team consults experts and has been preparing for this moment for over a year. Over the coming weeks and through June, we’ll be sharing a comprehensive plan that outlines the specifics of our policies, including common space use, mask requirements, and more. Our guiding principles remain focused on providing the safest working environment possible, ensuring personal choice for every colleague, providing the tools we need to serve clients at the highest level and respecting all aspects of our culture.

There are two key pillars in this initial phase of our reopening, and they will apply to all of our offices:

First, returning colleagues should have been fully immunized. From our most recent survey of our colleagues, we learned that this is something the vast majority of you care deeply about. It follows science and expert advice and places the highest priority on the health of our workplace. We will continue to evaluate this policy over time as the situation in the regions where we operate evolves.

Second, we will maintain our policy of providing personal choice to all of our colleagues during this initial phase of our reopening. Any colleague who is not yet ready to return to the office for whatever reason, even those who have been vaccinated, will have the choice not to do so. If you are uncomfortable walking into the office, we understand that. If you have children at home until the start of the school year, we welcome them. If you have vacation plans in place, please take them. People will be working from home, office, and possibly a combination of the two for the foreseeable future. As the situation in the areas in which we operate evolves, we will assess what we believe to be in the best interests of our colleagues and our company, and the long-term policies that make the most sense. Either way, we’re committed to ensuring you have a positive work experience, whether you’re working from home or the office.

Again, we have a lot of details to work out and a lot more information will be provided. This pandemic is unpredictable and we will continue to be flexible in our approach and make adjustments at any time. Today we wanted to put that marker down, so we can all start focusing on this next transition. After more than a year of successful work from home, and each of our colleagues working so hard to keep our business strong and successful, we are committed to getting it right.

We can’t wait to get back to the office.

Jeremiah