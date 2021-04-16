The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1, Episode 5: Armored

Most of the rest of this chapter focuses on the aftermath of the Walkers rampage, which sets off an international incident that leaves him stripped of his military rank and perks. Walker’s arguments in his defense that he is only a product of his military training and that his victim brought him in fail to impress the US government.

Her situation, however, catches the attention of Fontaine’s Contessa Valentina Allegra, a deep Marvel character who over decades in the comics has been both a heroic agent of SHIELD and a more morally ambiguous agent, working with it. shady organizations to change the world. As played (with snap and wit) by unexpected guest star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, this version of the Contessa seems to be more on the morally ambiguous and shadowy side. She walks up to Walker after her meeting in Washington, coolly hands his wife a blank business card, then tells ex-Cap to be ready for action every time she calls.

It’s telling that despite everything Walker has done to embarrass his country and sully Captain America’s name, he can still walk away freely and even potentially land a new gig. (Considering there’s a mid-credits scene in this episode of Walker forging his own new shield, it looks like he’ll be up for the entire Contessas offering.)

Compare that to the story of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the forgotten super-soldier Sam revisits this week, in the hopes that the old man will feel a little better by giving him the Captain Americas shield. Bradley refuses the gift and tells Sam his tragic story: How the government injected him and a handful of other black soldiers with the serum without telling them what it was, and how he was the only one in the world. experience of having thrived on juice instead of being destroyed mentally or physically. Rather than return to his normal life and his beloved wife after the war, Bradley was thrown in jail, so that he could be experienced and could not tell the truth about what happened to him and on his fellow guinea pigs.

Sam insists the country has changed a lot since then, but Bradley can’t believe it. They’ll never let a black man be Captain America, he tells Sam. Specifically: No self-respecting black man should want the job.