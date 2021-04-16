The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1, Episode 5: Armored

Entertainment
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1, Episode 5: Truth
Roughly halfway through this week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes shows up in Louisiana to spend some quality time with his former colleague Sam Wilson, who is taking a break from the superhero business for help her sister repair their family’s fishing boat.
Bucky and Sam tinker with the rickety water pump in the vats. They throw Steve Rogers’ old shield in the garden. They talk about some of their hopes and disappointments. Then, as Bucky prepares to leave, the two define their relationship as nothing special, just a couple of guys with a mutual friend. What now that the friends are gone? They are just a few guys.
This is, of course, hogwash. These two guys are the Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the main characters on an expensive Marvel Studios TV show. But as the series nears its finale, the writers and cast seemingly felt the need to take some time in this penultimate episode, Truth, to reestablish their characters and clarify why these two are the protagonists of ‘a story that so far has been mostly about Captain America.
The Truth is an unusually long, full hour, and surprisingly light episode on mainstream action. The most viscerally exciting fight scene comes early on, when Sam and Bucky corner John Walker after being filmed beating a Flag Smasher to death with the Captain Americas shield. Even wearing Caps’ uniform, Walker looks more like a madman than a symbol of hope. He’s bald and dirty, and is in a chemically-induced berserker rage as he rips off the Falcons’ wings. It takes all the muscle our heroes have to master it.
Most of the rest of this chapter focuses on the aftermath of the Walkers rampage, which sets off an international incident that leaves him stripped of his military rank and perks. Walker’s arguments in his defense that he is only a product of his military training and that his victim brought him in fail to impress the US government.
Her situation, however, catches the attention of Fontaine’s Contessa Valentina Allegra, a deep Marvel character who over decades in the comics has been both a heroic agent of SHIELD and a more morally ambiguous agent, working with it. shady organizations to change the world. As played (with snap and wit) by unexpected guest star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, this version of the Contessa seems to be more on the morally ambiguous and shadowy side. She walks up to Walker after her meeting in Washington, coolly hands his wife a blank business card, then tells ex-Cap to be ready for action every time she calls.
It’s telling that despite everything Walker has done to embarrass his country and sully Captain America’s name, he can still walk away freely and even potentially land a new gig. (Considering there’s a mid-credits scene in this episode of Walker forging his own new shield, it looks like he’ll be up for the entire Contessas offering.)
Compare that to the story of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), the forgotten super-soldier Sam revisits this week, in the hopes that the old man will feel a little better by giving him the Captain Americas shield. Bradley refuses the gift and tells Sam his tragic story: How the government injected him and a handful of other black soldiers with the serum without telling them what it was, and how he was the only one in the world. experience of having thrived on juice instead of being destroyed mentally or physically. Rather than return to his normal life and his beloved wife after the war, Bradley was thrown in jail, so that he could be experienced and could not tell the truth about what happened to him and on his fellow guinea pigs.
Sam insists the country has changed a lot since then, but Bradley can’t believe it. They’ll never let a black man be Captain America, he tells Sam. Specifically: No self-respecting black man should want the job.
This conversation is at the heart of this episode, ultimately setting up a cliffhanger ending. After capturing Walker, Sam looks at Captain Americas’ blood-soaked shield with no sense of responsibility for what happened. Had he accepted the job, Walker wouldn’t have had the chance to botch it so badly. But if Sam doesn’t want to be Captain America, why should he feel obligated? What is his responsibility?
After meeting Bradley, Sam picks up the shield and starts using it in training, although at the end of the episode we don’t yet know what he’s going to do with it or what’s going on with it. in the fancy case that Bucky delivers to Sam of the Wakandans when he comes for his visit.
We do know, however, that Sam will attempt to complete what he started with the Flag Smashers, who arrived in New York City with their new gun, Batroc to try to disrupt a Global Repatriation Council vote on returning the refugees at large. in their country. pre-blip homelands. At the end of the episode, Sam prepares to face the Smashers and he finally opens this mysterious case, which contains a new costume? New wings? Armor? Something else? We have to wait until next week to see.
In fact, there might be way too much to figure out next week, including the future of the Walkers, the plans for the Contessas, and whatever Sharon Carter and the Power Broker may have in store. But as this week’s chapter has clearly shown, the real story to be solved has to do with Bucky, Sam, and the absence of Steve Rogers. This series began with the question of what it means to be Captain America. It may end with the question of what it means to be some sort of heroic role model, regardless of the symbols that adorn a costume.
The winning team
The story of Isaiah Bradley was first introduced in the limited series Truth: Red, White & Black, written by Robert Morales and drawn by Kyle Baker, from an idea by publisher Axel Alonso. As you might have guessed, the title of this episode refers to this comic.
La Contessa tells Walker that he can call her Val, but adds that he shouldn’t call her that out loud. Keep that in your head, she said. Louis-Dreyfus brings such fun energy to this show; it’s a shame she’s coming so late.
All of the scenes with Bucky and Sam relaxing on the Louisiana waterfront are truly delicious, from Bucky flirting with Sams’ sister Sarah to Sam tearing Bucky apart for using his non-bionic arm to tighten a stubborn bolt. (I’m right-handed, Bucky shrugs.)
There was some commotion on social media about the scene in last week’s episode where Ayo literally disarms Bucky, taking advantage of a fail-safe that the Wakandans have built into his bionics to disable and remove his arm. . Some fans insisted that this was an unacceptable betrayal of a man who has suffered enough. Others noted that Bucky first betrayed the Wakandans, working with and protecting Baron Zemo. After all these fights, what’s going on this week? Bucky helps the Wakandans capture Zemo, and neither side conjures the whole thing with his arm. Either the writers missed an opportunity here to explore the ramifications of a shocking twist, or timing was never meant to be such a big deal. (Since I didn’t think the scene was important enough to squeeze into the recap for the past few weeks, I know where I am.)
