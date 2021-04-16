Bollywood overview: Anuja Joshi, Sunny Leone, Vicky Kaushal and many more …

Anuja Joshi: ‘Hello Mini’ started a conversation about stalking

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Actress Anuja Joshi, who plays the female protagonist of the “Hello Mini” web series, believes that in its first two seasons the series managed to start a conversation about stalking, adding that the upcoming season deepens the problem.

“Mini (his character) is now part of me. I felt his fear, the adrenaline rush and the angst of being harassed through this show, and I’m glad we were able to start some important conversations about stalking, ”said Anuja.

Of the new season, she said, “This season is all about Mini finding explanations for all those unanswered questions plaguing her about the mysterious stranger, and she might finally have a chance to tell him. hello in this edition of the show.

Showrunner Goldie Bahl added: “I remember reading ‘Stranger Trilogy’ by Novonveel Chakraborty and being completely blown away. What started as an adaptation has now grown into one of the franchises on the web! Anuja has outdone herself as a Mini in this MX Original series, as have all of the cast and crew over the seasons. “

Sunny Leone: Difficult to box with a mask, but safety before comfort

Bombay– On Friday, Sunny Leone observed how difficult it is to practice boxing with a mask on, but it is important to cover your face.

In her new Instagram video post, Sunny is in boxing gear. She walks around before punching her trainer. At the end of the session, we see her breathless, and yet she does not remove her mask.

“Don’t always post workout videos, but I thought it was fun. A technique used by fighters who are hit in the head and feel dizzy. I’m not a fighter but it was fun to try this. Lol thank you Arif. Oh and by the way it’s more difficult to box with a mask !!! But safety comes before comfort right now, ”Sunny wrote in the caption of the video.

On the job front, Sunny is currently in Kerala to shoot the upcoming psychological thriller “Shero”.

Vicky Kaushal tests negative for Covid-19

Bombay– Actor Vicky Kaushal confirmed on Friday evening that he had tested negative for Covid-19.

Vicky posted a photo on Instagram with a broad smile. He wears a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It looks like he’s standing at his balcony for the photo.

“Negative!” the actor wrote, with a cuddly emoji.

Earlier this month, Vicky tested positive for Covid and said he was living in home quarantine and taking prescribed medication.

Professionally, Vicky’s next project is “Sardar Udham Singh”, where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films “The Immortal Ashwatthama” and “Takht”, and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of ‘Dostana 2’?

Bombay– Actor Kartik Aaryan will no longer star in “Dostana 2” by filmmaker Karan Johar.

The actor had been filming for 20 days but, according to reports, differences seem to have emerged between the creators and the actor. According to unconfirmed reports, Johar’s banner Dharma Productions has also decided not to collaborate with the actor in the future.

“Kartik is no longer part of ‘Dostana 2’ and Dharma Productions will no longer work with him. After 20 days of filming he had problems with the script and felt it was wrong. It was strange because he had gone through the script a year and a half ago, ”explains a source.

It looks like the actor isn’t assigning dates to the project either.

“Dharma productions has been in contact with Kwan Talent Management Agency, which manages Kartik. But there was no answer for the dates, ”adds the source.

“Dostana 2” also stars actress Janhvi Kapoor. Filming for the film had started in Amritsar but was interrupted due to the pandemic.

We tried to contact Kartik, but received no response from the actor.

Priyanka Chopra is grateful to ‘live in the light’

Bombay– Actress Priyanka Chopra gave her fans a glamorous pic on Friday morning.

In the sunny photo, Priyanka looks stunning, with her hair open and light makeup. She is dressed in a beige top and wears a necklace. She wrote about how grateful she is for everything she has in her life.

“Live in the light. # grateful, ”she wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was the first female presenter at the 74th British Academy of Films and Television Arts (BAFTA) ceremony held last week. She was pressed into a fiery red jacket with an open neckline. She teamed up with an ivory harem pants.

The actress is currently filming for the series “Citadel”. Most of the details of the drama series are under wraps and all that is known is that Richard Madden is co-starring in the series.

Pooja Hegde: There are so many things we took for granted

Bombay– Actress Pooja Hegde recalled in a new social media post when people roamed freely, adding that we took too much for granted.

Pooja posted a photo on Instagram in the wee hours of Wednesday night from her vacation in Vienna.

“Back in the days when people weren’t wearing masks and walking around was one thing… There are so many of them that we took for granted! #majormissing #takemeback #throwbackthursday, ”Pooja wrote in the caption.

Currently, she is awaiting the release of her next film “Radhe Shyam” with Prabhas.

The film, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, is slated to hit screens on July 30 this year. Radha Krishna Kumar directed and wrote the romantic drama of the time. Besides Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri and Sathyan. (IANS)