Veteran producer launches space production company





Andrea Iervolino launches SPACE 11, which aims to produce film, television and web content, as well as live concerts and sports, all filmed in space.

The space race is getting more and more crowded. Andrea Iervolino, a seasoned film producer with dozens of credits, including that of Michael Radford The merchant of Venice and Lamborghini’s upcoming biopic starring Alec Baldwin and back-to-back Best Producer wins at the Venice Film Festival jumps into the galaxy game with the launch of SPACE 11. The entity, a subsidiary of its global company of cinema and television Iervolino Entertainment, is only dedicated to projects in outer space. SPACE 11 aims to produce film, television and web content, as well as live events such as concerts, sports competitions, all filmed in zero gravity. For Iervolino, this is more than just a dream: he has partnered with the company with experts from Elon Musks SpaceX as well as the GAL Hassin International Center for Astronomical Sciences in Sicily and expects that the first project to be launched is a sporting event with preparation starting this summer. Today, thinking of a project of this magnitude may seem too futuristic and impractical, but technical progress is advancing at such a speed that everything is already possible in the medium term, ”said Iervolino, who lists Gravity and 2001: A space odyssey like his favorite movies set in space. “Indeed, entrepreneurial minds like Elon Musk and actors like Tom Cruise are already exploring the territory and the communication tools in space for other initiatives. I predict that by the first half of 2023 we will already be able to do the first event live. Cruise is partnering with filmmaker Doug Liman and NASA on a project that would be filmed on a space station, according to a 2020 NASA tweet to which Musk responded, saying, “This should be a lot of fun,” essentially confirming another report that he and his SpaceX are involved. Canadian filmmakers Flix Lajeunesse and Paul Raphael also recently debuted on SXSW’s second episode of their immersive four-part documentary series, Space Explorers: The ISS Experiencee, who follows the astronauts on their daily routines. A version of this story first appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







