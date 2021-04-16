‘Black Panther II’ won’t move production from Georgia due to voting law, says Ryan Coogler





Director Ryan Coogler reveals the Marvel movie will remain as is.

Black Panther IIwill still shoot in Georgia despite the state’s restrictive new voting law. In an editorial published by Shadow and act, director Ryan Coogler says the Marvel film will move forward with its plans for filming in Peach State this summer, with the law attracting much criticism for how it enacts strict new requirements for identity for postal votes, restricts the use of drop boxes and makes it a crime to give food and water to those who line up to vote. President Joe Biden called him “Jim Crow in the 21st Century”. In his article, Coogler condemned the law, which was signed by Republican Gov. of Georgia Brian Kemp at the end of March. “As an African American and as a citizen, I oppose all attempts, explicit or otherwise, to shrink the electorate and reduce access to the ballot,” he wrote. Coogler learned of the existence of the bill, named SB202, as he was about to return to Georgia to shoot Black Panther II. “When I learned of SB202’s passage through the state, and its ramifications for state voters, I was deeply disappointed.” The director explained that if he wanted to turn his disappointment into action, presumably by boycotting the state as some have called for, he realized when speaking to local voting rights activists in Georgia that going out of business state would probably only do harm. who will be most affected by the new law. It’s a point that has been raised by several state leaders, including Stacey Abrams and Senator Jon Osoff, as well as several members of the local film community. “For these reasons, I will not participate in a boycott of Georgia,” Coogler writes. “Our film stays in Georgia.” Instead, he plans to use his influence to support the state organizations that work hardest to fight voter suppression, by donating to Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action. this harmful bill, and continue to be educated about it with people on the ground, ”he continues. “I will encourage all who work with me to tap into the local community directly affected by Senate Bill 202 and to use their influence and resources to help fight for this special and essential pillar of democracy. . “ Earlier this week, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith made a different decision, choosing to move their next slave drama. Emancipation because of the electoral law. “We cannot in good conscience give economic support to a government that enacts regressive voting laws designed to restrict voter access,” said Smith and Fuqua. The new voting laws in Georgia are a reminder of the voting barriers that were passed at the end of the reconstruction to prevent many Americans from voting. Sadly, we feel compelled to move our film production work from Georgia to a other state. “ A handful of Hollywood’s top studios and guilds have spoken out against the law, but none are known to have taken out of state business. Tyler Perry, who runs a studio in Atlanta, criticized the bill soon after it was passed but stopped before recommending a boycott. “I rest my hope that the DOJ is carefully examining this unconstitutional voter suppression law reminiscent of the Jim Crow era,” he said. “As some are considering boycotting, remember we made Georgia blue and there is a gubernatorial race on the horizon that makes a democracy beautiful.” Other large companies with major productions in the state, including Netflix and Black Panther II Disney producer, have yet to comment on the law.







