Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is one of the industry’s most sought-after young stars. Currently a film student in New York, Suhana Khan gives us major goals through her social networks. The aspiring actor plans to follow in his father’s footsteps and succeed in Bollywood. After making her acting debut in a short film, Suhana Khan recently went public with her private Instagram account and left her followers swooning over her aesthetic photos.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan gives a glimpse of her chic New York apartment

While sharing the photos, Suhana Khan gave a glimpse of her chic New York apartment in a high-rise building. The child star shared a photo of the view from her window and living room with her kitchen. The house, by its appearance, is modern and aesthetic as regards the interior. From a large chandelier to huge posters and neon signs, Suhana Khan’s house is definitely breathtaking.

Take a look at these pictures.

Also Read: Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Rosy Makeup In These Gorgeous Pics

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.