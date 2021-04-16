Voice actor brings collectible LEGO Looney Tunes minifigures to life

If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on the LEGO Looney Tunes collectible minifigures, then a voice actor from the chaotic cartoon has shared his thoughts on the series.

Eric Bauza received not one, but two boxes of the latest set of collectible minifigures as a gift from the LEGO Group. This makes more sense when you consider that he provides vocals for more than half of the characters in the lineup.

You can see Eric’s reaction to the action figures in the following tweet with the voice actor lending his knack for bringing humorous phrases to the series. Daffy seems particularly impressed to be made in LEGO form for the first time.

As the voices of Bugs Bunny, Tweety, Sylvester, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote, Daffy Duck, Speedy Gonzales and more, it’s no surprise to see the actor receiving a set of action figures, and it’s fun to see voices given to the LEGO range.

This isn’t the first time the LEGO Group and Eric Bauza have interacted with him giving him the voice of Luke Skywalker in the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, but it definitely adds a lot of minifigures to his LEGO portfolio. However, there are still a few Looney Tunes that have yet to be made from bricks.

Looney Tunes Collectible Figures will release on April 26, so there isn’t too much time until the figure collection season begins again. To make it easier for you, why not consult our box distribution guide.

