Film editor Lynzee Klingman details challenges of breakthrough in Hollywood

When Lynzee Klingman wanted to become an editor, she started looking for an apprenticeship in New York City but couldn’t get her foot in the door. “They were like, ‘You can’t wear a [film] can love a man, and we don’t want to have to look at our language around you. So no, no women. The other was, “If we trained you, you would get married, have a child, and go.” “She finally got a job, answering the phone and cutting off the negatives.” I didn’t know what I was doing. I didn’t go to film school, “she says.” I learned by mistakes. “ Now Klingman (Flight over a cuckoo’s nest, Hair) will join Sidney Wolinsky (The shape of water, The Sopranos) by receiving a Career Excellence Award on April 17 at the Virtual Eddie Awards from American Film Publishers. In his early days, Klingman edited documentaries, including those from 1974 Hearts and minds, which won an Oscar. She then edited Cuckoo nest with Richard Chew and Sheldon Kahn; the trio received an Oscar nomination. Klingman has also collaborated with Cuckoo nest director Milos Forman on Hair and Man on the moon. “He liked to try things,” she recalls. “I’ve learned that if you keep going, you’re going to find something pretty awesome. Follow your gut, it’s a process.” She also cut several films for Jodie Foster (Little man Tate) and Danny DeVito (Hoffa). Klingman says she is “thrilled” to see more women in her field. When it started, “there were women working, but I never met them. And then one day I was in an elevator with a big pile of cans to go to the lab and there was a woman there- in it with cans, and we just sort of laughed. “ This story first appeared in the April 14 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







