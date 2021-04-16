YouTube’s Jimmy Kimmel & Mark Rober Host Autism Benefit





Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube personality and engineer Mark Rober to host online fundraiser to benefit people with autism

LOS ANGELES – Jimmy Kimmel and YouTube personality and engineer Mark Rober will host an online fundraiser to benefit people with autism. The three-hour event, Color The Spectrum: A Livestream To Support The Autism Community, takes place April 30 (8 p.m. EDT) on Rober’s YouTube channel. Maya Rudolph, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock and Mark Hamill are among the celebrities who are expected to attend, according to an announcement made Friday by Rober, who has a son with autism, and late-night ABC host Kimmel. Kimmel and his crew are producing the special with comedian-writer Robert Smigel, the voice behind Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, and his wife, Michelle Smigel. Their son’s autism brought home the unmet needs of those with the disease. Smigels’ Night of Too Many Stars biannual TV benefit, completed by Jon Stewart, helps support NEXT for Autism, a non-profit organization that works with medical centers and other institutions to develop innovative programs for people with autism. . The couple’s biennial live event, which was sidelined by the pandemic, inspired former NASA engineer Rober to create a version adding YouTube creators to the traditional mix of comedians and actors, according to the announcement. It’s been a year since we had to cancel our Night of Too Many Stars performance, and many of the programs and schools we support are suffering badly, ”said Robert Smigel in a statement. arrive for NEXT for autism. As part of the announcement, Rober posted a loving introduction to his son, which he said he has protectively kept out of the internet’s eyes. He cited the importance of the cause in doing so. The YouTube event will include musical performances, comedy skits and science stunts, according to a statement, with viewers able to connect with the host and guest stars including Stewart, Andy Samberg, Sarah Silverman, Conan OBrien, Jack Black, John Oliver and YouTube. personality Marques Brownlee. Online: Robers YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/5J3peD8LZ5o

